Macron Vows To Step Up Reconstruction In Cyclone-Hit Mayotte

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mamoudzou: French President Emmanuel Macron announced a three-billion-euro package over six years to finance a plan to "rebuild" Mayotte, France's poorest department, which was devastated by a cyclone in December.

The most destructive cyclone to hit the Indian Ocean archipelago in 90 years caused colossal damage in mid-December, killing 40 people and causing 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) in damage.

Four months after the disaster, Macron visited Mayotte to "take stock of what is being done well, what is not being done well enough", he said as he got off the plane.

He was accompanied by his wife Brigitte, and the ministers of overseas territories, agriculture and health.

"Mayotte has a future in this region if we put in the resources," Macron told Mahoran lawmakers.

Macron came with a bill to "rebuild" the archipelago that also aims to strengthen the fight against illegal immigration, illegal housing, insecurity and support the local economy.

The plan will cost 3.2 billion euros, to be spent between 2025 and 2031, with financing from European and international sources as well as "national funds", Macron said.

The bill should be voted on in Parliament by the summer, he added.