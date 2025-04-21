Delta Air Lines Flight Evacuated After Engine Fire At Orlando International Airport, Florida Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delta Air Lines airplane caught fire on Monday morning at Orlando International Airport, Florida, just before its scheduled departure. The fire, which broke out around 11:15 a.m., occurred in one of the Airbus A330's engines while the aircraft was on the ramp, preparing to take off for Atlanta.

No injuries were reported

“The engine fire broke out late Monday morning on Delta Air Lines Flight 1213,” airport officials said on social media.“The plane was at the ramp before a scheduled departure from Orlando to Atlanta.”

Swift response and evacuation

Delta Air Lines confirmed that the aircraft was carrying 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots. When the flames were observed in the tailpipe of one of the plane's engines, the flight crew immediately followed evacuation procedures to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

“Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed,” the airline stated in a press release.

The Orlando International Airport's rescue and firefighting team responded promptly to the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers, flight attendants, or pilots.

FAA investigation underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the engine fire. Delta Air Lines also stated that its maintenance teams would examine the aircraft to gather further information.

"Maintenance teams will examine the aircraft in an effort to determine the cause of the fire," Delta said.

Increased concerns over air safety

This incident comes on the heels of other recent aviation close calls and accidents that have raised concerns about air safety in the US.

Earlier this year, an American Airlines plane caught fire in Denver , and other incidents, such as a Delta flight crash in Toronto and a Japan Airlines plane clipping a parked Delta plane in Seattle, have fueled widespread concern.

