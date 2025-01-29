Cabinet Approves Amended Building, Urban Planning Bylaw, Offers Grace Period For Building Violations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) - Over 53,000 university students approved for scholarships, loans

AMMAN - The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, on Wednesday approved amendments to the Building and Urban Planning Bylaw for 2025 and the Amman Building and Planning Regulations for 2025 to address long-standing urban planning issues affecting thousands of citizens.

The amendments provide a one-year grace period for property owners to rectify building violations committed before January 1, 2025, facilitating ownership transfers and dispute resolution over shared properties.

To encourage compliance, the government introduced fee reductions of up to 50 per cent for municipalities and 75 per cent for the Greater Amman Municipality on pre-2025 violations, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

After the grace period, authorities will strictly enforce compliance, requiring all buildings to be registered with comprehensive engineering plans. However, the amendments exclude buildings constructed on state land or public roads.

The amendments exclude buildings constructed on state land or public roads, the statement said.

As part of broader urban planning reforms, newly licensed buildings will be required to install flagpoles for national celebrations, reinforcing Jordanian identity and civic pride.

The changes are also expected to stimulate the real estate market, attract investment, and enhance Jordan's competitiveness.

Minister of Education and Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah announced an expansion of financial aid for university students, with 70 per cent of eligible applicants set to receive scholarships or loans through the University Student Support Fund.

A total of 75,748 students applied for assistance, and following a review of previously frozen applications, 53,132 students were approved for funding, according to the minister.

Mahafzah noted that students in 43 districts secured full or partial scholarships or loans for bachelor's degree programmes, while all diploma applicants across 56 districts received 100 per cent financial support through partial scholarships.

The initiative aligns with the government's efforts to bolster vocational and applied sciences education, the statement said.

Additionally, 10,611 students receiving aid from the National Aid Fund were granted full financial coverage through scholarships and loans.

Mahafzah highlighted that these results reflect recent reforms aimed at expanding access to financial support for students.

The final list of beneficiaries will be announced on Thursday evening via SMS and the ministry's website.

The Council of Ministers also approved the establishment of the Yarmouk University Investment Fund for 2025, designed to provide independent financial support for university projects and development initiatives.

The Cabinet also revised its visa waiver policy for tourists purchasing the Unified Site Ticket, reducing the minimum stay requirement from three to two consecutive nights to attract more visitors.

As part of ongoing efforts to stimulate business growth, the Cabinet approved tax settlements for 876 companies and individuals, aiming to resolve financial disputes and boost economic activity.

The government also announced the retirement of Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission Alaa Shbeilat.