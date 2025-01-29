HRH Prince Feisal To Outline Strategic Plans In Bid For IOC Presidency

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, on Thursday will present his vision for the future of the Olympic Movement to members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

This presentation marks a significant step in his bid for the IOC presidency, with scheduled for March 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As one of seven candidates contesting for the role of IOC President, Prince Feisal will outline his strategic plans during the 143rd IOC Session.

Each candidate will have 15 minutes to present their vision, based on their official candidacy documents, which were published on the IOC website.

Following the presentations, candidates will also engage with the media and participate in the vote for the host city of the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The session will be streamed live on IOC Media's YouTube channel, and each candidate will have an additional 10 minutes to respond to questions from journalists.

In their election manifestos, unveiled on December 10, the candidates emphasised their varied experience across sport, business, politics, philanthropy, and even military service.

All candidates have pledged to strengthen solidarity across the Olympic Movement and address key challenges facing the IOC and global sport.

The new IOC President will officially take office in June 2025, after the current President, Thomas Bach of Germany, completes his term.

The candidates, listed in order of the November 2024 draw, include Prince Feisal Bin Al Hussein (Jordan), a member of the IOC Executive Board; David Lappartient (France), president of the International Cycling Union; Johan Eliasch (Sweden/UK), president of the International Skating Union; Juan Antonio Samaranch (Spain), IOC vice-president; Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe), IOC executive board member; Lord Sebastian Coe (UK), president of World Athletics; and Morinari Watanabe (Japan), president of the International Gymnastics Federation.