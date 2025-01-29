AEPC Calls For Labour Law Reforms, Flexible Fabric Imports To Boost Apparel Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 29 (KNN) The Apparel Export Council (AEPC) has urged the to introduce critical reforms in labour laws, enhance workforce skilling initiatives, and make fabric policies more flexible to strengthen India's apparel exports.

The recommendations were made during a round-table discussion with major apparel brands, as the gears up to achieve the ambitious target of USD 40 billion in ready-made garment exports by 2030.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri emphasised the need for policy support to help Indian apparel manufacturers stay competitive in the global market.

"The government should introduce reforms in Indian labour laws, improve schemes for skilling the workforce, and make fabric import policies more industry-friendly. These steps will enable us to scale up production and cater to the increasing global demand," he stated.

India's apparel sector boasts a strong design capability and an abundant raw material base, which experts believe should be leveraged to expand exports.

However, a shortage of skilled labour and the need to fast-track manufacturing continue to pose challenges. During the round-table discussion, brand leaders highlighted these hurdles and called for solutions that would enhance India's manufacturing capacity.

One positive trend noted by industry players is the increasing volume of orders facilitated by Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Brands expressed optimism that these agreements are working in India's favour, creating new opportunities for exporters.

They also pointed out that Made-in-India sweaters have gained significant traction in international markets, emerging as one of the most sought-after apparel categories.

Reflecting this growing demand, India's sweater exports during April-November of the current fiscal year stood at USD 11.45 million.

Industry leaders believe that tapping into this trend and addressing systemic challenges could significantly boost the country's apparel exports in the coming years.

With the right policy support and reforms, AEPC and key stakeholders are hopeful that India can cement its position as a global leader in apparel manufacturing and exports.

(KNN Bureau)