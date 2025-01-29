IKEA Hosts Exclusive Design Confluence For Architects & Interior Designers In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Jan 29 (KNN) IKEA is set to bring together some of the brightest minds in architecture and interior design at its Design Confluence, a special event dedicated to professionals shaping the future of spaces.

This exclusive gathering will take place on 7th February 2025, at the IKEA Hyderabad store.

The Design Confluence offers an immersive experience where attendees can gain firsthand insights into IKEA's design philosophy and product functionality, engage in thought-provoking panel discussions with experts, and explore opportunities for professional networking.

The event is a perfect platform for architects and designers to connect, collaborate, and draw inspiration from IKEA's innovative approach to home and commercial space design.

Following this, Susanne, CEO & CSO of IKEA India, will present an insightful talk offering a deeper understanding of IKEA's evolving collaboration with the design industry.

A thought-provoking panel discussion will feature industry experts who will explore emerging trends and innovations in interior design. This will provide an excellent opportunity for professionals to exchange ideas, share experiences, and form strategic collaborations.

Attendees will also get an inside look at IKEA's business network and how its offerings can support architects and designers in enhancing their projects.

With its mission to create functional yet aesthetically inspiring spaces, IKEA continues to set the benchmark for design-led solutions. This event is a must-attend for professionals looking to stay ahead in the dynamic world of architecture and interiors.

The event will commence with a warm welcome and an engaging icebreaker session from 11:00 AM to 11:15 AM, setting the tone for an interactive and inspiring gathering.

Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP by 2nd February 2025 to confirm their presence. For more details, contact 040-67911984 or email ....

(KNN Bureau)