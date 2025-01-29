Abdelatty Rejects Plan To Relocate Palestinians From Gaza In Call With Rubio

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has firmly rejected any plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Foreign Badr Abdelatty reiterated this opposition during a late Tuesday phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasising the Palestinians' right to remain on their land and their right to self-determination.

This call marked the second conversation between Abdelatty and Rubio since Rubio took office; their previous discussion, held last Friday, focused on the situation in Gaza and broader regional issues.

The Egyptian of Foreign Affairs reported that Tuesday's discussion centred on the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Abdelatty stressed the importance of all parties adhering to the agreement's three phases: the exchange of hostages (Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners), the return of Palestinians to their homes, and the provision of sustainable humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He highlighted these steps as essential for restoring stability, fostering calm, and creating a pathway towards a political resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution.

According to Reuters, Rubio underscored the need for close cooperation to“prevent Hamas from regaining control of Gaza” or posing another threat to Israel.

He also expressed appreciation for Egypt's mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages, achieving the ceasefire, and ensuring continued humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

The rejection of a potential Palestinian relocation follows comments made by former US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt should accept additional Palestinians from Gaza as part of a plan to“cleanse” the war-torn territory. This proposal fuelled long-held Palestinian fears of permanent displacement. Both Egypt and Jordan swiftly rejected Trump's suggestion earlier this week. When questioned about the long-term implications of his plan, Trump stated,“It could be either.”