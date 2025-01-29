Egypt Cannot Participate In Injustice Of Palestinian Displacement: Al-Sisi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a firm statement on Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi condemned the displacement or deportation of the Palestinian people as an“injustice” that Egypt cannot support. This was his first official response to US President Donald Trump's controversial proposal regarding the situation in Gaza.

Speaking during a joint press with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, Al-Sisi stressed that Egypt's position on the Palestinian issue remains steadfast and non-negotiable. He declared that there could be no compromise on Egypt's“historical stance” when it comes to the rights of the Palestinian people.

Al-Sisi's comments were a direct rebuttal to the discussions around the potential displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, a notion he said would not be tolerated due to its impact on Egyptian national security. The president reiterated Egypt's determination to work with the US administration, under President Donald Trump, toward achieving peace based on the two-state solution.

He emphasized that“historical rights” cannot be ignored, noting the longstanding injustice that has befallen the Palestinian people for over 70 years. Al-Sisi recalled the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who endured destruction for over 14 months, and stated that Egypt had warned early on that efforts to make life in Gaza unbearable would eventually lead to displacement.

“Egypt has always been clear in rejecting the idea of displacement,” Al-Sisi stated, reinforcing Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Al-Sisi's remarks came after a phone call between Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelati and US Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday, during which Egypt reiterated its rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza. Rubio expressed appreciation for Egypt's role in mediating the conflict, particularly its efforts to secure the release of hostages, achieve a ceasefire, and facilitate the continued flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Earlier this week, Egypt also denied media reports suggesting that President Al-Sisi and President Trump had held a phone conversation about the Gaza situation. Trump's proposal, which suggested the transfer of Gaza's residents to Egypt and Jordan either temporarily or long-term, faced significant opposition from Arab and Islamic countries, as well as from institutions like Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Al-Sisi's statements underscore Egypt's deep commitment to the Palestinian cause, emphasizing that any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land would violate fundamental rights and disrupt regional stability. As the situation continues to unfold, Egypt remains steadfast in its support for a peaceful resolution based on the two-state solution and the preservation of Palestinian rights.