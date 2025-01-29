Al-Sisi Rejects Palestinian Displacement, Says Egypt Will Not Allow Threat To National Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday firmly rejected any plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling such a move an“injustice” that Egypt will not support. Speaking at a joint press with Kenyan President William Ruto in Cairo, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's long-standing position on the Palestinian issue and warned that any forced relocation would pose a direct threat to regional stability.

“The displacement of the Palestinian people is an injustice we cannot take part in,” Al-Sisi said.“Egypt's stance on the Palestinian cause is clear and unwavering. We will not abandon our historic commitment to a just and lasting solution.”

His comments come amid heightened concerns over proposals to move Palestinians out of Gaza as the humanitarian crisis worsens following months of Israeli military operations.

Egypt Rejects Forced Displacement, Cites Security Risks

Al-Sisi reiterated that Egypt will not tolerate any scenario that involves moving Palestinians into Egyptian territory.“The idea of displacing Palestinians cannot be tolerated or allowed, given its impact on Egypt's national security,” he warned.

Egypt has consistently positioned itself as a key mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, facilitating ceasefire negotiations and humanitarian aid deliveries. However, the government has repeatedly stated that any attempt to force Palestinians out of their land would not only be unacceptable but could also destabilize Egypt and the wider region.

Backing Trump on Two-State Solution

Al-Sisi also emphasized Egypt's commitment to working with U.S. President Donald Trump on achieving a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.“Egypt is determined to work with President Trump to secure the long-awaited peace,” he said.

Trump, who has placed Middle East policy high on his agenda, has expressed interest in advancing a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During his previous administration, his team brokered the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Al-Sisi's remarks suggest Egypt remains open to diplomatic efforts led by Trump, provided they align with the principles of Palestinian statehood and regional stability.

Trump's Controversial Proposal on Gaza

Al-Sisi's comments come in response to Trump's recent statements about a potential large-scale relocation of Palestinians from Gaza. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump suggested that Egypt and Jordan could take in Palestinians as part of a broader effort to“cleanse” the war-torn enclave.

“We are talking about one and a half million people to cleanse the entire area,” Trump said, describing Gaza as a“devastated place.” He added that the move could be either temporary or long-term, depending on circumstances.

Trump further stated that“Egypt and Jordan must accept more Palestinians from Gaza” due to the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's offensive against Hamas.

Egypt's Firm Stance Against Mass Relocation

Egypt has consistently rejected any proposal for mass displacement, arguing that it would undermine Palestinian sovereignty and create long-term instability. Egyptian officials have expressed concerns that such a move would effectively eliminate the possibility of a future Palestinian state and place additional security and economic burdens on Egypt.

Al-Sisi's firm rejection of forced displacement reflects Cairo's broader diplomatic approach-advocating for a political resolution rather than population transfers. Egypt has continued to call for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and renewed peace talks based on internationally recognized frameworks.

As the situation in Gaza remains dire, Al-Sisi's comments reaffirm Egypt's role as a key regional power, determined to prevent further escalation while supporting efforts to achieve a sustainable and just resolution to the conflict.