Prince Faisal To Present IOC Presidential Vision At Lausanne Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, is set to outline his vision for advancing the Olympic movement before members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday.Prince Faisal is among seven candidates vying for the IOC presidency in scheduled for March. During an extraordinary meeting of the 143rd IOC Session, all candidates will present their strategic plans for the future of the Olympic movement.As per a draw conducted in November, each candidate will be allotted 15 minutes to deliver their presentation, followed by a 10-minute question-and-answer session with the media. These presentations, based on their official candidacy documents published on the IOC's website, will be streamed live via the IOC Media YouTube channel.Following the morning session, the candidates will engage with journalists and participate in a vote to determine the host city for the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games.In their election manifestos, released on December 10, the candidates highlighted their diverse backgrounds across sports administration, business, politics, philanthropy, and the military. Their platforms focus on enhancing global cooperation among Olympic stakeholders and addressing key challenges facing the IOC and international sport.The newly elected IOC president will assume office in June, succeeding the current president, Thomas Bach of Germany, upon the completion of his term.