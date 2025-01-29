Jordan Taps Ambassador Hmoud For ICJ Membership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - Jordan has decided to tap the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud, to compete in the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s scheduled to be held on May 27.Hmoud has "extensive" global and expertise for over 3 decades, as he was elected a member of the United Nations International Law Commission for three consecutive terms from 2007 to 2022, and picked its Chairman in 2021.Hmoud was appointed as the Kingdom's Ambassador to Singapore during the period from 2018 to 2021, and its UN Representative in New York since 2021.Hmoud also worked as a legal advisor and director of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate for several periods.Hmoud has represented Jordan in numerous regional and international conferences and negotiating tracks to conclude bilateral and multilateral agreements.During his career, he has provided legal advice to the Jordanian government on numerous issues on foreign policy and international relations, and has represented the government in multiple sessions at the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC).Additionally, Hmoud has several publications on international law and diplomacy.On his academic credentials, he holds a Master's degree in International Law from George Washington University, a Master's degree in Intellectual Property Law from Franklin Pierce Law Center (New Hampshire University School of Law), and a Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Jordan.Hmoud has received Jordan's Order of Independence of the First Class.