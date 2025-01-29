Interior Minister Orders Release Of 404 Administrative Detainees

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - Interior Mazen Faraya has instructed administrative governors to release 404 administrative detainees.The measure aims to provide the beneficiaries the opportunity to reintegrate into society and resume normal lives among their families, according to an Interior statement.After studying the detainees' cases, the ministry said the detention periods served are "sufficient" to achieve the set goals.

