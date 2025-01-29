Jordan, Qatar Discuss Expanding Employment Opportunities For Jordanian Workforce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – of Khaled Bakkar met with Qatari Minister of Labor Ali bin Samikh Al-Marri to discuss expanding employment opportunities for Jordanian professionals in Qatar, as part of an initiative by Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to integrate Jordanian expertise into the Qatari labor market. The discussions also addressed measures to ease challenges facing Jordanians seeking employment in Qatar's private sector.According to a statement issued Wednesday by the of Labor, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Second Global Labor Market Conference, which commenced in Riyadh.The ministers emphasized that ongoing discussions align with directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to strengthen Jordanian-Qatari cooperation. They highlighted efforts to enhance vocational training, promote Jordanian expertise abroad, and facilitate job placements for Jordanian youth in various sectors.Bakkar and Al-Marri also underscored the importance of collaboration in labor market regulation, vocational training, and technological integration, stressing the need to supply skilled workers both male and female to meet the demands of an evolving workforce.