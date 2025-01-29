Prince El Hassan Opens Middle East Dialogues Centre At Middle East Universit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 29 (Petra) -- President of the Arab Thought Forum Prince El Hassan bin Talal launched the Middle East Dialogues Centre at the Middle East University on Wednesday, marking the occasion with the first dialogue session.During the session, titled "Youth and the Problem of Dialogue, the Knowledge Gap, the Values System and Future Prospects," Prince El Hassan urged investing in human capital and embracing long-term visions over short-term projects.He said "true" security is rooted in enhancing human dignity, fostering commonalities and promoting cooperation across the Levant and the region, adding that "good" governance can be realised by acknowledging the perspectives of others and working closely with local communities to transform citizens into active partners.Prince El Hassan called for creating a robust knowledge base, supported by an index of multiple deprivations, to help identify and address the fundamental needs of people, including food, education, healthcare and overall quality of life.Chair of the Board of Trustees of Middle East University Yaqoub Nasser Al-Din said launching the Dialogue Centre would inspire further reflection on the regional challenges.He discussed the university's commitment to promoting governance principles in Arab universities, citing the formation of the General Secretariat for the Arab Universities Governance Council, based in Amman, which aims to enhance transparency, accountability and partnership in academic institutions.