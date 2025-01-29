ACC Presents Vision To Address Labor Market Challenges In Riyadh Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) - Director General of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Ghaleb Hijazi, took part in activities of the Second Global Conference, which kicked off Wednesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.Speaking at a dialogue session, themed: "Escalating Tensions in the Context of Global Changes," Hijazi stressed the need to adapt to the economic and technological transformations in global markets.Hijazi also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation among governments, the private sector and labor organizations to face new challenges, mainly automation, artificial intelligence and changes in supply chains.These developments, he noted, require action to improve skills and provide "continuous" training for workers to secure new opportunities in the labor market, while maintaining wage stability and ensuring job security.Hijazi added that balance between technological development and social justice requires "innovative" strategies that combine efforts to improve the workplace and raise the level of vocational training.The public and private sectors should work jointly to provide solutions that guarantee workers' rights and enhance their capabilities to adapt to rapid changes in the market, he pointed out.Additionally, he stressed the importance of promoting "flexible" workplace to accommodate these transformations, with a focus on the need to develop legal and regulatory frameworks to cope with these shifts "fairly and effectively".The conference, organized by Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, aims to lead the global dialogue on the future of labor markets, improve education and training quality, provide balanced job opportunities, and enhance international cooperation in this regard.During over 50 dialogues and workshops, more than 150 speakers will engage to exchange ideas and expertise and enhance cooperation to drive positive change in work-related practices.