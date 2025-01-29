DFI Chooses 47 Film Projects For Its 2024 Fall Grants

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Institute (DFI) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Fall Grants, which continues to support emerging and established filmmakers from the Arab world and beyond.

The longest-serving film development initiative in the region, DFI's Grants programme nurtures first- and second-time filmmakers as well as acclaimed directors from across the world.

The grants aim to empower filmmakers by providing the resources they need to bring their unique visions to life.

The selection includes an exciting array of projects across various stages of production, reflecting DFI's commitment to nurturing diverse voices and innovative storytelling.

For the 2024 Fall Grants cycle, 47 projects from 23 nations that span a range of genres, including narrative, documentary, experimental films and series content, highlighting the Institutes dedication to fostering creativity and cinematic excellence.

In addition to 11 projects, including feature narratives and documentaries by Qatari and Qatar-based talent, the projects are from: Algeria, Armenia, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Tunisia, UK, and US. This years recipients include 21 women filmmakers and 21 returning grantees.

Commenting on this, DFI CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said: "Our grants programme is a cornerstone of our mission to support filmmakers in realizing their artistic potential and telling stories that resonate with audiences worldwide."

Alremaihi added, "Over the years, DFI Grants have enabled the script-to-screen journey of over 850 important projects in cinema from across the world, that has contributed to the advancement of cinema and the empowerment of underrepresented voices. The recipients of this cycle represent a remarkable blend of talent, vision, and cultural richness, who will continue to drive progression of the industry to new heights. We are proud to champion these projects and look forward to seeing them come to fruition."

