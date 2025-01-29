Amir And The Sultan Of Oman Hold A Fraternal Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, held a fraternal meeting at Al Barakah Palace in the capital, Muscat.

During the meeting, friendly talks were exchanged and a number of topics of common interest were discussed.

The historical relations between the two brotherly countries were also discussed, and His Highness the Amir and the Sultan affirmed in this regard their mutual keenness to develop these relations and look forward to pushing them forward in a way that benefits, goodness and development for the two brotherly peoples.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Youth and Sports, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

The Omani side was attended by Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Sayyid Belarab bin Haitham Al Said, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sayyid Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance.

His Highness the Amir also attended the luncheon hosted by his brother, the Sultan of Oman, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

