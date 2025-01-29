(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wellington Central, New Zealand, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERANY , a leading innovator in the staking sector, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking staking protocol, designed to enhance passive income opportunities for cryptocurrency investors significantly. With a Total Value Locked (TVL) approaching $200 million, AMERANY stands as one of the largest staking protocols on the market, supporting a wide array of tokens across (ETH), Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Manta, and other networks.







Staking redefines the utility of staked assets by allowing them to be used for additional staking in different programs or platforms, thereby offering holders the chance to accumulate more rewards. AMERANY's protocol enables users of ETH, OP, ARB, and other supported tokens to connect to smart contracts, facilitating the reuse of their tokens for extra rewards, making it an attractive option for those looking to maximize their cryptocurrency holdings.

AMERANY has quickly positioned itself as the largest provider regarding the number of supported staking tokens, offering high potential returns to its users. The staking market has seen substantial growth in 2024, with Ethereum staking, led by AMERANY, capturing most of the market's total value locked.

Supported tokens within the AMERANY ecosystem include, but are not limited to, BNB, LINK, UNI, APT, FTM, USDC, USDT, and other stablecoins, WBTC, as well as wSOL - which is one of the few platforms that allows Ethereum users to purchase and stake SOL.

Plans to expand support to more tokens are underway, promising even greater flexibility and earning potential for users.









The benefits of staking are manifold. It promotes competition among security providers, lowers barriers for new protocols, and strengthens the resilience of Ethereum, Optimism, Arbitrum, Manta, and other supported networks against attacks. Validators earn income through this process, and stakeholders can increase efficiency by diversifying their staked assets across multiple protocols.

"In addition to staking, AMERANY offers staking services and liquid pools for over 60 tokens, with attractive APR yields," said Eric Smith, CEO at AMERANY. "Our mission is to provide cryptocurrency holders with innovative ways to maximize their investments, and our staking protocol is a testament to this commitment."

AMERANY is a leading cryptocurrency staking and staking protocol built on Ethereum, Optimism, Arbitrum, Manta, and other networks. It aims to revolutionize how cryptocurrency holders generate passive income by providing innovative staking and staking solutions. With a TVL approaching $200 million, AMERANY is at the forefront of the staking market, offering high potential returns and supporting a wide range of tokens.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Eric Smith support(at)amerany.com