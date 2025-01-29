Keybank Cuts Ribbon On New Port Chester New York Branch With Grant To Nonprofit Project Morry

(MENAFN- 3BL) PORT CHESTER, NY, January 29, 2025 /3BL/ – Today, KeyBank , a Fortune 500 company with regional headquarters in Tarrytown NY, celebrated the opening of its newest branch office located at 1 North Main Street, Chester NY, with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by leaders, local business owners and community partners.

“Opening this branch has been a journey that started more than a year ago with a vision to expand our presence in Westchester County and bring our exceptional services and community-focused values to Port Chester,” said KeyBank Regional Retail Executive Louis Hoxha.“It is exciting to be in the beautiful Main and Port residential community in the heart of a vibrant business and retail district.”

Hoxha went on to say“Westchester County is an important part of our Hudson Valley/Metro NY market and New York is the largest state we do business in -- in fact, the roots of KeyBank go back 200 years to Albany NY. This new branch is a meaningful symbol of our continued commitment to this region.”

Village of Port Chester Trustee and Deputy Mayor Phil Dorazio offered congratulatory remarks, saying how important it is to have a local bank in the community.“I'm a small business owner, and Port Chester thrives on our small businesses. To have KeyBank here in this beautiful new building means a lot to our village.” Dorazio went on to say“Even before the doors opened and there was still brown paper on the windows, the people of KeyBank were already out in our community, sponsoring and attending events, and meeting people and businesses in the neighborhood. The fact that they have staffed this branch with Latinos and Spanish-speaking bankers to help this heavily Spanish community, which is the backbone of our village, is a real plus.”

Port Chester Village Manager and Chamber of Commerce board member Stuart Rabin echoed Trustee Dorazio's remarks.“North Main Street and Westchester Avenue are very important to the Village and are areas that we are revitalizing for a new tomorrow. It is so exciting to have KeyBank here in this cornerstone piece of property in our downtown center. We wish you the best of luck here.”

The celebration included the presentation of a $10,000 community grant to Port Chester-based Project Morry, a nonprofit that provides academic enrichment, leadership development, and a residential summer learning experience for children grade fourth through twelve. KeyBank's fund will help support the organization's College and Career Readiness Program, guiding more than 150 economically disadvantaged students from 8th grade through their first year after high school graduation.

Project Morry Executive Director Dawn Ewing accepted the grant, saying“We are so thrilled to be welcoming KeyBank to the Port Chester community. Their clear goal of not only supporting the work of the local nonprofits like Project Morry, but truly being a part of the community itself separates them from so many other institutions. We look forward to being their partner as they begin their time here in Port Chester.”

KeyBank's new 3,975 square foot full-service branch will provide clients with a full range of financial products and services, including personal and business banking, investment solutions, and mortgage lending. The facility will include state-of-the-art banking technology, a walk-up ATM, metered parking in front of the branch and free nearby parking, and a gathering room available for use by community groups upon request. This newest location represents KeyBank's continued commitment to enhancing access to comprehensive financial services for individuals, families and businesses throughout the Westchester and Hudson Valley region. Doors opened to the public on Monday, January 27th.

