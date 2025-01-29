Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival Returns In 2025 With A Star-Studded Spectacle, With Headliner New Edition And Mega Star Toni Braxton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Headlining the festival on Saturday, March 8, is the multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-award-winning icon Ms. Lauryn Hill . MLH has curated a very special Diaspora Calling! set featuring Wyclef Jean and YG Marley, with special guest Doechii, and performances by Busta Rhymes, Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz, and Zion Marley.

Sunday, March 9, the legendary multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition, an American Award-winning and Grammy-nominated group with a star on the Walk of Fame, is headlining the festival.

The event will be a celebration of the diverse spectrum of Black Music, including megastar Toni Braxton, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live!, Beenie Man, Xscape, Coco Jones, Kem, Tye Tribbett, Dru Hill, DJ Nasty's Miami House Party Set Featuring Uncle Luke, Doug E. Fresh, Mike Smiff, Pretty Procelain, 69 Boyz, Yung Joc, And More, Jeff Bradshaw & Friends Featuring a Special Performance by Eric Roberson, with more to be announced! There's something for everyone at JITG 2025.

Download assets.

Tickets range from $250.00 for a 2-day general admission to $1500.00 for a 2-day Titanium pass and are on sale now at JazzintheGardens.

Mayor Rodney Harris shared this sentiment: "We are thrilled to host the 18th anniversary of Jazz in the Gardens and welcome visitors from near and far to our city. This milestone is a testament to the enduring impact this festival has on our community. It brings people together, enriches the quality of life for our residents and visitors, and stimulates our economy. We look forward to this celebration of creativity and culture, together, in the City of Miami Gardens."

Troy Brown, BPC Partner, and CMO , expressed his excitement: "Exceeding our own expectations, BPC's first year of working with JITG in 2024 set a new standard for live events. We are thrilled to create even more unforgettable memories for the city of Miami Gardens by partnering with JITG for its 18th anniversary in 2025."

Don't miss out on this vibrant and culturally rich celebration. Get your tickets now and join us at the Hard Rock Stadium for the 18th annual JITG Music festival.

Last year's festival was a standout event, earning rave reviews from media outlets:

Miami Herald: "With hip-hop heavyweights like Jeezy, Lil Kim, and Scarface, R&B stars like Maxwell, Summer Walker, and Jazmine Sullivan, as well as a sprinkle of gospel and Afrobeats thanks to Kirk Franklin and Davido, the 17th annual JITG was one of the best yet."

Vibe: "Jazz In The Gardens 2024 was an experience unlike any other. From Eric Bellinger, Tamia, and Teedra Moses to Jeezy, Trina, and Trick Daddy, Hip-Hop and R&B's elite took over Miami Gardens at the 17th annual two-day festival."

Travel Noire: "From good food to even better music and doing the electric slide to Frankie Beverly and Maze's 'Before I Let Go' with a smooth transition into Beyoncé's new school edition, Jazz in the Gardens is like that out-of-town family reunion you can't miss. Luckily, this one has no family drama."

Black Enterprise: "In its seventeenth year, with Black Promoters Collective at the helm, the Jazz in the Gardens music festival did not disappoint."

In Miami Gardens, the largest Black City in the State of Florida, Jazz in the Gardens 2025 is more than just a music festival; it's a celebration of culture, community, and connection. Don't miss this iconic event-a weekend to remember for music lovers everywhere.

About the City of Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens will celebrate its 22nd anniversary of incorporation in May 2025. With a population of approximately 113,000, it is the third-largest city in Miami-Dade County. Miami Gardens is a solid professional community of unique diversity. It is the largest predominantly African American municipality in Florida and boasts thousands of Caribbean and Hispanic residents. The city is the home of the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins football team, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, Orange Bowl football game, 2020 Super Bowl, Miami Tennis Open, the Miami Dolphins Training Facility and home of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix Race. The city has demonstrated steady growth in the areas of community and economic development and has gained a reputation for being a premier destination in South Florida. In 2026, Miami Gardens will host the College Football Playoff National Championship, and is one of the host cities for FIFA World Cup. Miami Gardens is a 2020 All-America City.

About Black Promoters Collective (BPC)

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Being featured thrice on the Billboard Power Players List further attests to their exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has made the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit .

For Media Inquiries:

TreMedia

Tresa Sanders: [email protected]

Daylan Cole: [email protected]

SOURCE Black Promoters Collective