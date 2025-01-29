Cenergy Selects Next Wave Energy Monitoring For 60+ MW Of Community Solar Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This collaboration unites Cenergy's commitment to engineering and constructing high-quality solar systems with Next Wave's proven expertise in providing dependable, actionable monitoring solutions. Together, the partnership aims to maximize performance and ensure long-term success for these critical community solar initiatives.

"Given the growing demand for robust DAS solutions, especially in regions like the Midwest and Northeast where extreme weather can pose challenges, we trust Next Wave's DAS hardware to provide a secure and reliable data stream for all stakeholders," said Andrew B. Goldin, Senior VP of EPC at Cenergy. "The commissioning process was seamless, thanks to Next Wave's pre-configured hardware and responsive technical support. We're also confident that the power quality focus of their monitoring software will enhance our ongoing maintenance efforts."

About Next Wave Energy Monitoring

Next Wave Energy Monitoring provides a comprehensive performance monitoring and data acquisition platform, developed by power quality engineers and industry experts. With turnkey DAS solutions, best-in-class customer support, and advanced network engineering capabilities, Next Wave simplifies system energization and DAS retrofits. The PVPulseTM cloud-based platform offers intuitive tools for commercial, industrial, enterprise, and utility-scale applications, featuring in-depth troubleshooting, anomaly detection, and customized reporting.

About Cenergy

BAP Power Corporation (DBA Cenergy) is an integrated solar engineering and development firm specializing in community solar and commercial projects. With in-house teams of developers, engineers, and construction managers, Cenergy has successfully completed over 550 megawatts of solar installations across the U.S. over the past 18 years.

SOURCE Next Wave Energy Monitoring Inc.