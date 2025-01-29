(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing QSTaR : A Fusion of Meme Culture and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

QSTaR is a groundbreaking, community-driven project that fuses the appeal of memes with the transformative power of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Built on the blockchain, QSTaR cultivates a vibrant ecosystem of unique utilities, services, and tokenomics-all designed to empower and engage its users.

QSTaR stands as a beacon of innovation and trust, offering a where community-driven growth converges with cutting-edge technology. By emphasizing zero-tax tokenomics and scalability, QSTaR ensures an accessible, secure, and deeply engaging experience for its community.



The Story Behind QSTaR: Merging Visionary AI with Community-Driven Innovation



Born from the chaos of Sam Altman's firing, rumors of a powerful new intelligence began to circulate. That intelligence was QSTaR, heralding a new era: the era of AGI. QSTaR is an advanced model capable of learning, problem solving, reasoning, and planning, the first true form of Artificial General Intelligence.

The name“QSTaR” blends two pathways to intelligence:



Q stands for Q-learning, a technique where a computer determines the best actions by experimenting and tracking what works.



Star symbolizes a sophisticated, self-taught reasoner with the ability to learn independently.



The QSTaR Ecosystem: A Comprehensive Blockchain-Driven Project



QSTaR operates within a robust Ethereum-based ecosystem, offering:

. Unique Utilities: A range of cutting-edge tools, including AI-driven bots and Interactive Games.

. Zero-Tax Tokenomics: 10 billion max supply with zero buy, sell, or transfer taxes.

. Community-First Approach: Designed to empower and engage its user base.

Launch Details:

. Token Supply: 10 billion (with 4% burned).

. Liquidity: Uniswap V2 with 5.8% liquidity.

. Launch Date: November 22, 2023.

. Availability: QSTaR tokens are currently available on Uniswap, with plans to list on centralized exchanges (CEX) soon.

A Look Ahead: Roadmap Highlights for 2025

QSTaR's roadmap is ambitious, with milestones set to expand its global presence, enhance its ecosystem, and increase token utility:

Q1 2025:

. More Updates on QSTaRClickbot

. Development of QSTaR Volume bot

. Launch of and QSTaR AI Bot.

. Initial CEX listings.

Q2 2025:

. Unveiling of QSTaR Scanner Bot.

. Participation in Crypto Expo Dubai and a global marketing expansion.

Q3 2025:

. Introduction of Q* Raider Bot and merchandise store.

. Launch of the QSTaR dApp and expansion to multiple CEX listings.

With each phase, QSTaR aims to further its mission of becoming a leader in AGI-powered blockchain innovation.



Elon Musk and Worldcoin Involvement:

Notably, Elon Musk has mentioned QSTaR in a tweet stating, "I found Q*," aligning with the innovative spirit of this project. Moreover, the Worldcoin project is a holder number 22 of the project, marking it as an influential player in the tech space.



Where to Buy QSTaR



QSTaR tokens are now available on Uniswap, with additional listings on centralized exchanges coming soon.



Tap 2 Earn Game: QSTaRClick Bot



QSTaR is also recognized for its tap-to-earn game, QSTaRClick Bot, which boasts 81,000 active at the time of wrting this. article players and includes a variety of interesting mini-games that enhance user engagement and community interaction.



Join the Revolution



QSTaR is not just another project-it's a movement. It's the first to integrate AGI with the excitement of meme culture, redefining what's possible in the blockchain space.



Website: q-star.co/

Telegram: t.me/QSTARTOKEN

X/Twitter: x.com/QStarETH

Game :



