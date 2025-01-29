LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY PARTNERS WHO FOSTER A LOVE OF READING JOIN FORCES TO SPOTLIGHT NEW BOOK BY ACTOR COURTNEY B. VANCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emmy and Tony winner Courtney B. Vance will headline a special Black History Month event, hosted by community partners who foster a love of reading.

- Los Angeles City Librarian John F. SzaboLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor is happy to announce that and Tony winner Courtney B. Vance will headline its special Black History Month event, hosted by community partners -- the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) along with its advisory committee, Changing Tones; the Leimert Park Village Book Fair and Our Authors Study Club, Inc.“In Conversation With Courtney B. Vance” will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mark Taper Auditorium – Central Library, 630 W. 5th Street in downtown Los Angeles. William Allen Young, with more than 100 film and television credits to his name and widely known as the father of "Moesha" -- the character played by Grammy winner Brandy -- will lead a conversation with Vance. This event is part of the African American Heritage Month celebrations, led by the mayor's office and officially recognized by the City of Los Angeles. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit Eventbrite at"As we celebrate African American History Month, the Los Angeles Public Library is thrilled to welcome featured guest Courtney B. Vance," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "His powerful words of empathy, resilience, and strength will inspire you to embrace well-being, fostering both personal and collective transformation."Vance is the author of“The Invisible Ache: Black Men Identifying Their Pain and Reclaiming Their Power” (Balance Publishing; on sale November 7, 2023; ISBN: 9781538725139; $30). The book, written with psychologist Dr. Robin L. Smith (known as“Dr. Robin”), is a moving combination of memoir, psychology, and practical tools that offers Black men guidance and support for reclaiming mental well-being and finding whole, full-hearted living. Early in his career, Vance lost his father to suicide. Recently, his godson met the same fate. Both were quietly at risk, susceptible to the poor mental health outcomes prevalent among the Black community due to institutionalized racism, microaggressions, and stress caused by socioeconomic factors. In“The Invisible Ache,” Vance seeks to change this trajectory.Vance is an award-winning actor who is powerful from the stage to the screen-his debut as Spc. Abraham“Doc” Johnson in HAMBURGER HILL launched a prolific cinematic career that includes historically noteworthy films such as THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER, THE PREACHER'S WIFE, and THE ADVENTURES OF HUCK FINN.From Vance's stunning portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in FX's“The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” to the beloved and pivotal character“Uncle George” in HBO's critically-acclaimed drama/horror series“Lovecraft Country” to his star turn in NatGeo's“Genius: Aretha” as Rev. C.L. Franklin, he has earned a plethora of awards, including two Emmy awards, a Tony Award, a Critics Choice Award and multiple NAACP Image Awards – just to name a few.Other film credits include HEIST 88, produced by Bassett Vance Productions and starring Vance, aired on Showtime, becoming one of 2023's most-watched original films on the network and Paramount+. Plus, his upcoming film, the sci-fi comedy feature LILO & STITCH, is due in theaters in May 2025. On the small screen, his credits include CW's“61st Street” and Ryan Murphy's“Grotesquerie,” on Hulu.Vance and his wife-Oscar-winning actress Angela Bassett-helm Bassett Vance Productions, which partners with 20th Television to develop and executive produce comedy, drama, limited series, and TV movies for linear networks and streamers, with an emphasis on platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.Vance is also chairman of the SAG AFTRA Foundation. He was announced as part of the 2025 class of notables for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.This special Black History event is sponsored by the City of Los Angeles– Department of Cultural Affairs and Southern California Gas Company.

