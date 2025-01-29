Alphabeats Named SXSW Innovation Award Finalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- alphabeats , a leader in mental performance tech for athletes, is a finalist in the 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards . The company will showcase its technology, recognized within the Experience category, during the opening weekend of SXSW on March 8th.alphabeats transforms popular into a powerful mental training tool using neurofeedback technology. With a smart headband measuring brain activity in real time, the alphabeats app subtly adapts the audiovisual experience based on what your brain is doing. Paired with cognitive games, it creates a complete system that trains your mind to produce more alpha waves, the brainwave patterns linked to a flow state, peak performance, and faster recovery."SXSW is all about creativity, and creativity flows when your mind is in the right state. Featuring our solution on this stage is both an incredible experience and the perfect fit," said Jorrit DeVries, CEO of alphabeats. "We call our technology 'HIIT for the brain,' using music as your training partner to make mental training more engaging. We're excited to demonstrate how something as universal as music can help anyone perform and recover better."The nomination comes as alphabeats continues to validate its technology through both scientific research and real-world adoption. Studies conducted with Tilburg University have shown 33% increases in alpha brainwave production among users, while showing tangible improvements in other areas of mental performance, such as task switching. The technology is currently being used by Olympic teams and professional athletes across multiple sports, including USA Triathlon's Project Podium and tennis doubles silver medalist Austin Krajicek. Krajicek also recently joined alphabeats newly minted Performance Collective.alphabeats will demonstrate its technology at the SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on March 8 at the JW Marriott Austin, which is open to judges and SXSW attendees. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 10.About alphabeatsalphabeats envisions a world where everyone can train their mind without limits, becoming the directors of their attention, flow, and recovery. This vision comes to life with a pioneering approach that fuses curated music and neurofeedback technology, enabling athletes to master their mental performance. alphabeats is designed for athletes looking to push the boundaries of mental resilience, focus, and recovery. By offering a unique pathway for enhancing mind-body synergy, alphabeats sets new standards in athlete training. Discover more about the vision and join the movement towards boundless mental training at listenalphabeats, and follow the journey on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

