38Th National Games: Momentum Builds As Beach Handball League Matches On Day 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Jan 29 (IANS) Rajasthan's Baldhari, Services' Deepak Ahlawat, Haryana's Prachi, and Assam's Tarali continued their impressive gameplay, scoring the highest goals for their respective teams in Beach Handball in the 38th National Games here on Wednesday.

These players ended up playing a crucial role in their respective team's victory in league matches on the third day of the Beach Handball competition which witnessed performances from the players.

The Beach Handball League's third day was a spectacle of skill and determination, captivating fans with fast-paced matches. The stage is set for even more gripping encounters in the coming days.

In Pool A in the men's category, Uttarakhand suffered a defeat against Services with scores of 15-18 and 16-19. Services' Deepak Ahlawat was the standout player, scoring 16 goals, and leading his team to victory. In another match in the same pool, Jharkhand defeated Telangana with scores of 20-18 and 20-14. Despite G. Ramesh of Telangana scoring 17 goals, his team couldn't secure a win. Syed Azhar Hussain of Jharkhand contributed significantly with 16 goals, ensuring his team's victory.

In Poo B, Rajasthan dominated Andhra Pradesh with victories of 15-9 and 27-17. Baldhari scored 14 goals, while Rohitash added 11 goals, sealing Rajasthan's triumph. Goa faced heavy defeats against Uttar Pradesh with scores of 8-13 and 4-23. UP's Shubham and Mohit each scored 10 goals, delivering an outstanding performance.

In the women's category, Uttarakhand suffered a massive loss against Haryana 2-36 and 1-25 in Pool A. Haryana's Prachi emerged as the top scorer with 15 goals, leading her team to a resounding victory. Assam secured beat Maharashtra with scores of 15-10 and 18-14. Assam's Tarali scored 12 goals, playing a crucial role in her team's success.

In Pool B, Kerala edged past West Bengal 11-8 and 16-14. Alfonso Biju of Kerala delivered a strong performance, scoring 10 goals.

In another match in the same pool, Goa suffered a 7-21 and 2-7 defeat against Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh's Kajal secured her team's win by scoring 13 goals.