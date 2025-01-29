BJP Slams AAP Govt As Liquor, Cash Seized From Punjab Govt Vehicle In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a huge amount of cash, liquor bottles, and election pamphlets were recovered from a government vehicle bearing a Punjab registration plate which was parked at the Copernicus Road near Punjab Bhawan here.

Reacting to this incident, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya wrote on X, "Yesterday a huge consignment of liquor from Punjab was seized. Today, a vehicle with a Punjab number plate with 'Punjab Sarkar' written over it was found parked at the Copernicus Marg near Punjab Bhawan. Upon searching this vehicle, a huge amount of cash, several liquor bottles, and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets were recovered inside the vehicle. AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wants to rig these elections with the use of money and liquor. What a disgusting man he is."

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also criticised the AAP government and said: "Till now we thought that Arvind Kejriwal has institutionalised corruption in Delhi government. They (AAP) have polluted the water of Yamuna river and the air of Delhi, but today we understand that the AAP has also polluted the political system of Delhi."

Sachdeva also added that in the last 35 years of being in public life, he has never seen such an incident in which such a huge amount of money and liquor bottles were recovered from a government vehicle.

He asked Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to give a clear answer to the people of Delhi on this matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, Parvesh Verma, alleged that AAP workers were visiting various constituencies in private vehicles with "Delhi Government" stickers and distributing money and liquor.

"In large numbers, AAP workers were visiting various areas in private vehicles with Uttar Pradesh registration numbers, distributing money and liquor. These vehicles had 'Delhi Government' stickers on them," Verma charged in a press conference.

He said that complaints had been filed with the Election Commission and Delhi Police and called for strict action against his AAP rival.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is the party's candidate from the New Delhi seat. Delhi will vote on February 5 and the counting will take place on February 8.