ROUND TOP DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE DEBUTS MARCH 20, CELEBRATING PREMIER TEXAS DESIGN TALENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The highly anticipated first annual Round Top Designer Showhouse is set to welcome design enthusiasts this spring, running from March 20 to April 5, 2025.

A 3,500-Square-Foot Home Transformed by Eight Texas Designers, Presented by Kohler, Thermador, and Ferguson

ROUND TOP, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated first annual Round Top Designer Showhouse is set to welcome design enthusiasts this spring, running from March 20 to April 5, 2025. Nestled in the heart of what Texas Monthly affectionately calls the "Aspen of the South," this event presented by industry leaders Kohler, Thermador, and Ferguson with media sponsor LUXE Interiors + Design, brings together eight of Texas' most celebrated designers to transform a stunning 3,500-square-foot home into a curated masterpiece of elevated interiors and timeless Hill Country charm.Taking place alongside the legendary Round Top Antiques Show, which has drawn design aficionados from all over the globe for over 50 years, the showhouse offers an immersive experience that highlights the best of Texas design. An estimated 2,000+ visitors are expected to explore the home, offering a unique opportunity to experience the work of acclaimed designers including:Marcus MohonJulie DodsonKurt BielawskiKara ChildressDarla Bankston MayRenea AbbottStaci SteidleySusan SemmelmannLB Walden LandscapeSet on two serene acres at 114 Turney Trace, the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property featuring breathtaking views and meticulously crafted interiors will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the event.In addition to daily public tours, the showhouse will host an exciting lineup of events, including book signings, panel discussions, and private tours. Sponsors and special guests will also have the opportunity to attend an exclusive VIP Taste & Tour Party featuring wine, light bites, and opportunities to mingle with the designers behind the vision.Throughout the event, a Retail Round Up can be found in a tent adjacent to the garage offering a selection of curated home goods inspired by the showhouse design that allows visitors to take a piece of the experience home. The garage itself will be transformed into a speakeasy where guests can enjoy intimate, vintage-inspired ambiance.A portion of all proceeds will benefit Camp For All , a nationally recognized, barrier-free camp headquartered in Burton, Texas. Through innovative programming, state-of-the-art facilities, and partnerships with over 65 nonprofits, Camp For All provides transformative experiences each year for thousands of campers living with challenging illnesses or disabilities, empowering them and their families to discover life without limits.SHOWHOUSE DETAILSMarch 20 - April 5, 2025Open daily from 10 AM - 4 PMVIP TASTE & TOUR PARTYMarch 19, 2025Contact ... for more details.PROPERTY LOCATION114 Turney TraceRound Top, TX 789543,500 square feet | 4 bedrooms | 4.5 bathrooms | 2 acres(This home will be available for purchase following the event.)TICKETS$25 per person | Available online at roundtopdesignershowhouse or at the door.SOCIAL MEDIA@roundtopdesignershowhouse#RoundTopDesignerShowhouseFor more information about Round Top Designer Showhouse, tickets, and sponsorships, please visit roundtopdesignershowhouse or contact Annie Boland at 404.449.1179 or ....

Megan Hotze

Megan Hotze Editorial

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.