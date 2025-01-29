Grabthegames Joins Forces With Perfect Gen To Publish Sky Harvest Coming Q4 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hamzah KirmaniOLSZTYN, POLAND, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GrabTheGames and Perfect Gen Partner with Developer Hamzah Kirmani to Release Sky Harvest – Coming Q4 2025Solo developer Hamzah Kirmani, in partnership with publishers GrabTheGames and PerfectGen, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Sky Harvest, a cozy open-world farming adventure game set in the enchanting town of Magica. Scheduled for release in Q4 2025, Sky Harvest invites players to step into the shoes of a young farmer tasked with revitalizing a once-thriving floating island farm.In Sky Harvest, players inherit the title of Chief Farmer, a role previously held by their esteemed grandfather. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a modest sum of money, players will transform an overgrown, untamed floating island into a flourishing farm teeming with produce.Sky Harvest is set to release in Q4 2025.Add the game to your Steam wishlist to receive notifications about its launch andstay connected with the development journey.About Hamzah KirmaniHamzah Kirmani is a dedicated solo game developer passionate about creating immersive and heartwarming gaming experiences. With Sky Harvest, Hamzah aims to blend farming simulation with adventure elements, offering players a unique and cozy gaming journey.About GrabTheGamesGrabTheGames is an indie-friendly publisher with almost 100 titles published on multiple platforms, well-known for titles like: Ale & Tale Tavern, Gladiator Guild Manager, Outpath, and Rungore.About PerfectGenPerfectGen is a publisher dedicated to supporting unique and compelling indie titles, providing resources and expertise to help developers realize their creative visions.Contact:Perfect Gen: ...GrabtheGames: ...

