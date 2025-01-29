Unlock The Secrets To Aging Backward: Dr. Michael Aziz's Revolutionary Guide To Living Younger And Longer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ageless Revolution

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. has one of the lowest lifespans in the western world, and Americans are aging faster and unhealthier than ever. Renowned internist and regenerative physician Dr. Michael Aziz believes it's time for a revolution. His new book, "The Ageless : 10 Hallmarks of Aging That Hold the Secret to Defeating Disease, Reversing Age, Looking Younger, and Living Longer," offers practical, affordable ways to combat aging and at the cellular level.Drawing on over 25 years of experience, Dr. Aziz provides groundbreaking insights into how targeting the 10 hallmarks of aging can reverse the aging process. His book explores topics such as improving gut health, extending telomere length, combating age-related diseases, and achieving great skin and health at any age.Key highlights include:Anti-aging secrets from the world's“Blue Zones”The importance of gut health, telomeres, and the right supplementsPractical tips for reversing biological age with diet, lifestyle changes, and affordable treatmentsInsights into how caloric restriction and intermittent fasting can impact longevityDr. Aziz aims to make anti-aging science accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy. With clear, actionable advice, The Ageless Revolution is a comprehensive guide to living longer, healthier, and younger.About the AuthorDr. Michael Aziz is a board-certified internist and regenerative medicine specialist based in New York City. An expert in anti-aging medicine, he is a national speaker, prolific writer, and author of the bestseller The Perfect 10 Diet.For all interviews, please contact:

