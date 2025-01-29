The Past, Present & Future Of Wellness Is Female: Sports Research Champions Generational Health With A Powerful New Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Research , a leader in science-backed wellness, proudly unveils its latest documentary-style campaign, "Generation Wellness," celebrating the legacy of health. This initiative, in tandem with a carefully curated docutrailer, highlights how women across generations-from grandmothers to mothers to daughters-pass down knowledge, habits, and science-backed choices to build a healthier future.

Last week, Sports Research launched its Generation Wellness series with the campaign trailer on January 22. In partnership with creators, the campaign continues by bringing curated commercials to life with the release of Mareya Ibrahim's Feature Story this week. Over the next five months, new features released monthly will spotlight Tori Green , Josh Killacky , Fernanda Romero , and Shannon Lewallen .

These creators are long-time partners of Sports Research who have generously opened up their lives for an intimate documentary that explores their real-life wellness journeys. This project was brought to life through a series of vulnerable interviews and discussions led by Film Director Anna Andersen and produced by Loren Semmens of Bronco Showdown in partnership with Sports Research's Creative Media Director Giulio Meliani, Director of Communications Shannon Lewallen, and Director of Brand Marketing Al Goldman. The documentary captures the authentic stories of each talent and their families, showcasing how they use Sports Research products to achieve and empower Generational Health . The narrative weaves together their personal journeys, detailing the products they rely on to fuel their health and wellness goals. With key female leadership representing the female perspective on Sports Research's mission, the film highlights not only the power of the brand but also its legacy in empowering individuals to take control of their health.

"Since 1980, Sports Research has built a lasting legacy of health by connecting with its community. Generation Wellness honors this purpose through the authentic stories of our talent partners and the women who inspire them. By bringing their families into the fold, we reflect the essence of what Sports Research truly stands for. It's more than just a campaign, it's a tribute to innovation, inclusivity, and generational impact-the heart of our mission to empower."-- Shannon Lewallen, Director of Communications at Sports Research

Sports Research believes in starting healthy habits early -not just for individuals, but for families. Through this campaign, Sports Research intends to convey that wellness is an act of love, while educating consumers on the long-term value of wellness and reinforcing how small, intentional choices today lead to a stronger tomorrow.

"The idea began with a question: What does it mean to leave a legacy of health? Today, we answer that question with a message that's vibrant, inclusive, and deeply personal. 'Generation Wellness' isn't just a tagline-it's a story. It's the story of family, of health passed down like a treasured heirloom, and of the wisdom we carry forward while embracing the science of today.

This campaign celebrates our female customers-the heart and soul of our brand and the wellness industry at large. It honors the women whose choices and habits ripple through generations, nurturing not just their own health but the health of their families." -- Al Goldman, Director of Global Brand Marketing at Sports Research

Science-Backed Products for Every Generation

Showcasing real stories of women who prioritize wellness, this campaign emphasizes the emotional and practical aspects of healthy living. By integrating Sports Research's premium products, the initiative underscores the importance of making informed choices that stand the test of time:



Organic Greens – Sports Research's NEWEST launch of nutrient-packed greens for optimal nutrition.

Creatine Monohydrate – Boosts strength and muscle recovery.

Hydrate Electrolyte Jars and Sachets – Provides essential electrolytes for hydration.

Whey Protein Isolate Chocolate – A delicious, high-quality protein source.

Omega-3 Fish Oil – Supports heart, brain, and joint health.

Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmers (Toned Collection) – Enhances workouts and promotes sweat activation, available in Quartz, Stone, Sand, Clay, and Terra. Sweet Sweat Stick Unscented - Designed to help you sweat harder and faster during your exercise.

Through heartfelt storytelling and expert-backed education, Sports Research aims to deepen its connection with consumers, reinforcing the idea that wellness isn't just personal-it's generational. By investing in health today, women empower future generations to thrive.

Shop Sports Research at Sportsresearch and Amazon . Tune in to watch the content unfold on the creators socials directly and a live carousel on the Sportsresearch homepage on January 9th.

About Sports Research

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned company driven by a legacy of health. Starting with the breakthrough of its flagship product, Sweet Sweat, Sports Research has expanded to offer a diverse range of science-backed wellness solutions for all generations. At the heart of Sports Research is a commitment to quality, sourcing only the finest ingredients and materials from around the world. Many of these ingredients are backed by rigorous scientific research, reflecting the brand's dedication to efficacy and innovation. Sports Research empowers individuals to live their best lives with products they can trust. Discover the difference wisdom and quality makes by exploring the full product lineup at Sportsresearch.

For media inquiries, interviews, or product samples, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sports Research

