Corner Bakery Cafe® Introduces The Teddy Latte: A First-Of-Its-Kind Whimsical Sip Of Comfort For All Ages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For younger guests or those seeking a caffeine-free delight, the Teddy Milk provides the perfect complement to the Teddy Latte. This velvety, house-made creation blends whole milk with a touch of honey, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla blended with white chocolate sauce and served hot or cold. Topped with a cloud of whipped cream, a drizzle of honey and Teddy Grahams. Teddy Milk mirrors the latte's playful essence, making it an ideal choice for kids or anyone looking to savor the magic of a "Teddy Latte" experience.

"At Corner Bakery, we're all about creating experiences that bring a little extra joy to our guests," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery. "The Teddy Latte embodies the warmth, comfort, and playfulness we aim to deliver with every visit. It's not just a drink; it's a small moment for families to enjoy a latte or Teddy Milk together."

Don't miss the chance to try the Teddy Latte or Teddy Milk and experience their cozy charm for yourself. Stop by your nearest Corner Bakery and let us brighten your day-one latte at a time.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe