Cineverse Expanding Content Partnership With Fubo Adding Three New FAST Channels

Initial Free Live Channels Joining Lineup Include

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Go Pro Channel, and So... Real

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ), a next generation entertainment studio, has announced an expanded partnership with FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO ), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, to distribute Cineverse's newest channels.

Through this deal, two of Cineverse free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels - Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan and Go Pro are now available, with So... Real coming soon to all of Fubo's English-language channel plans.

"Fubo continues to be an incredible partner for us, and a leading home of a growing lineup of FAST channels that entertain audiences and bring value to advertisers," said John Stack, Senior Director, Business Development, Cineverse. "It is an ideal platform for our newest channels, which feature popular programming for audiences young and old, with built-in fan bases."

Following are descriptions of the new FAST channels joining other Cineverse networks previously made available on Fubo (including The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel and RetroCrush):



Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan - Savor every episode of the award-winning animal show, which has welcomed guest celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Denise Richards, Howie Mandel and Virginia Madsen. National Geographic's most popular series for six years, it at one point attracted more than 10 million viewers per week.



Go Pro Channel - Featuring exhilarating, first-person action sports content from across the globe. Shows include NHL After Dark, Tour de France, and Chasing El Niño.

So... Real - Featuring the best reality programming from the UK & Australia, So...Real pulls viewers into the shows that have the whole world talking. From lovers to friends, enemies to frienemies, the drama is REAL with these characters.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

