Cigna Healthcare, Providence To Broaden Southern California Network

Cigna Healthcare logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna Healthcare)

Providence logo

Greater Flexibility, More Care Options for Customers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare and Providence are expanding their Los Angeles County network, offering customers several additional care facilities.

Through this agreement, Cigna Healthcare Select HMO customers now have even more options for affordable, in-network care with almost 2,000 providers and specialists across an array of facilities. Providence providers joining the Cigna Healthcare network include:

Medical Groups



Facey Medical Group

Providence Axminster Medical Group

Providence Affiliated Physicians

Providence Medical Associates Saint John's Physicians Partners

Facilities



Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Providence Saint John's Health Center Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

With this expansion, Cigna Healthcare's employer clients can offer benefit plans with greater flexibility for employees and their families to get quality, convenient care at Providence facilities.

"We are pleased to broaden our network agreement with Providence to better meet the needs of this community," said Tim Closson, Cigna Healthcare general manager for Southern California. "Health care is both personal and local – and now our customers will have even more places they can seek care. We look forward to working with Providence to further advance the health and vitality of the people we jointly serve."

"We're happy to welcome new patients from Cigna to our award-winning hospitals and clinics," said Laureen Driscoll, Chief Executive, Providence South Division. "Providence offers an integrated network of health services to ensure patients receive the same consistent high-quality service across the health care spectrum. And we're committed to whole person care, respectful of our patients' preferences, priorities and their culture."

Cigna Healthcare customer service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 800-244-6224. Members may also find in-network providers through myCigna® or the myCigna® app.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI ), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and others. Learn more at CignaHealthcare.

About Providence in California (South Division)

Providence in California is an integrated delivery network that includes 17 hospitals in Northern and Southern California, comprising the organization's South Division. Over 35,000 caregivers and approximately 11,000 physicians ensure patients receive the highest level of care in the communities we serve. Supporting its acute care settings in California, Providence features hundreds of affiliated medical group clinics and outpatient centers, in addition to Providence Hospice and Kids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, 10 wellness centers and a multitude of telehealth services. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and in 2023 contributed $669 million in services, programs and charity care to those in need.