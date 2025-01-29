Analysis Of Over 144,000 Patient Messages Reveals Key Challenges In Healthcare Communication

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



10.5 average touches per conversation and 5.5 average touches per message, reflecting the complexity of patient-provider communication before resolution.

350 average messages per worker for nurses/CNA/MA, compared to 241 for non-physician practitioners, 166 for physicians, and 155 for support staff within two months. 55,384 total messages managed by nurses/CNA/MA, with 28.3% requiring direct action and the remainder serving as informational CCs.

"This analysis underscores the challenges of EHR-based communication in healthcare," said David Gutman, MD, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology at Emory University School of Medicine. "While the network supports rapid information flow, the growing burden on essential roles highlights an urgent need for innovation to support healthcare workers and improve patient outcomes."

The study also revealed that the predominant use of carbon-copied (CC'ed) messages, particularly among nurses and support staff, contributes to significant cognitive load. It suggested that automating message triage and prioritization through AI could significantly reduce this burden, enabling health workers to dedicate more time to clinical care.

"Health organizations have a tremendous opportunity to alleviate these issues by adopting automated triage systems," said Andrew Hornback, PhD candidate in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology. "By using AI and machine learning to categorize and prioritize messages, they can ensure urgent tasks reach the right person faster while reducing the strain on overburdened staff-creating a more balanced workload with mitigated risks of burnout across teams."

To read the full analysis, including detailed metrics and network visualizations, please visit:

