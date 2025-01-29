ROSSINI CUCINE, ITALIAN KITCHEN MANUFACTURER, IS EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN THE UNITED STATES MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Italian Craftsmanship Meets U.S. Demand: Rossini Cucine Expands with Eco-Friendly, Custom Kitchen Solutions for American Homes and Developers.

- Enrico Giometti, CEO

PESARO, PESARO, ITALY, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rossini Cucine, a premier Italian of high-quality kitchen furnishings, is proud to announce its strategic focus on the United States market. Building on its legacy of Italian craftsmanship and innovation, the company is strengthening its presence to meet the growing demand for tailored, eco-friendly kitchen solutions in the U.S.

Expanding Horizons: Italian Excellence in the U.S. With over 30 years of expertise, Rossini Cucine has established a reputation for delivering world-class residential furnishings .

The company has successfully partnered with prominent U.S.-based firms such as Ferguson Enterprises, Direct Cabinet Sales, and Direct Builder Supply to provide exceptional kitchens and vanities for landmark projects, including:

.Clarendon Project – New Jersey

.Hoyt Street Project – New York

.Riverwalk Boynton Beach – Florida

.Gala Cucine Line – Miami

"Our vision is to bring the beauty and innovation of Italian-made kitchens to homes and communities across the United States," said Enrico Giometti, CEO of Rossini Cucine. "We are dedicated to delivering not only exceptional products but also unmatched service and sustainability tailored to the needs of the U.S. market."

A Comprehensive Solution for U.S. Builders and Designers Rossini Cucine's specialized Contract Division caters to U.S. builders, designers, and developers seeking turn-key solutions. The company offers a seamless process, acting as a single supplier to simplify every project stage-from design and production to logistics and delivery. This approach ensures timely completion, adherence to environmental standards, and competitive pricing.

Key features of Rossini Cucine's offerings for the U.S. market include:

.Custom Solutions: Tailored designs to match diverse client preferences.

.Fast Deliveries: Warehouse services and efficient logistics ensure products are available when needed.

.Competitive Pricing: Industrialized production of customized furnishings allows for affordability without compromising quality.

.Eco-Friendly Practices: Using 100% recycled materials and EPA-certified components aligns with sustainable building practices.

A Commitment to Innovation and Quality

Rossini Cucine's six-step quality process ensures precision and reliability from design to delivery. Advanced machinery supports innovative, ergonomic designs, while strict quality controls guarantee that every product meets Rossini's high standards. Features like temperature-resistant polyurethane edging and Italian-made soft-close hinges offer durability and timeless elegance, ideally suited for American homes.

"Our focus is on creating kitchens that blend Italian artistry with American practicality," added Enrico Giometti. "We aim to revolutionize the U.S. furniture industry by delivering innovative solutions that enhance functionality, beauty, and sustainability."

Building on U.S. Success

In 2024, Rossini Cucine shipped over 15,000 square meters of furniture components globally, with a significant portion serving the U.S. market. The company's growing portfolio of U.S. projects highlights its commitment to expanding its presence and meeting the needs of American builders and homeowners.

Why Rossini Cucine Is the Preferred Choice for U.S. Clients

Rossini Cucine stands out as a trusted partner for U.S. clients, offering:

.Timeless Aesthetics: Designs inspired by Italy's artistic and architectural legacy.

.Sustainability: Eco-friendly materials and production methods that support green building initiatives.

.Reliability: Tested components and efficient delivery ensure seamless project execution.

.Culinary Functionality: Kitchens designed to support Western culinary traditions and lifestyles.

About Rossini Cucine

Founded in the heart of Italy's furniture industry, Rossini Cucine combines Italian heritage with modern innovation to deliver exceptional kitchen furnishings. With a deep commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, the company continues to redefine the global furniture market. Rossini Cucine's tailored solutions bring the elegance of Italian craftsmanship to homes and businesses worldwide, including many projects in the United States.

For U.S. Inquiries and Media, Contact:

Lorenzo Scatigna

Rossini Cucine

+1 310-951-6416

...

Rossini Cucine company presentation

