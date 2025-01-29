Retail's First Store-Level Pricing Optimization And AI-Powered Pricing Assistant Announced By Competera

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Capabilities Help Retailers Increase Revenue, Streamline Operations, and Build Customer Trust through Hyper-Localized Pricing

- Alex Galkin, Founder and CEO of CompeteraSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Competera, a provider of AI-powered retail pricing solutions, today announced two new product features that enhance the precision and scalability of retail pricing: Store-Level Optimization and AI Pricing Assistant. Integrated within the Competera Pricing Platform, these first-of-their-kind capabilities enable retailers to implement optimal prices at the store level, while maintaining centralized control over pricing strategy and streamlining price management operations. Competera will provide both features at no cost to platform users through 2025.As retailers struggle to account for localized factors such as demand patterns, competitive dynamics, and unique store or product characteristics in their pricing decisions, many sacrifice precision for operational efficiency. Relying on aggregated data to develop generic rule-based pricing strategies leads to suboptimal pricing and missed revenue opportunities across their store network.“Given these challenges, market dynamics and consumer behavior vary significantly across store locations, yet retailers have been forced to rely on one-size-fits-all pricing approaches,” said Alex Galkin, Founder and CEO of Competera.“By combining store-level optimization with proactive pricing advice through our new AI-powered Assistant, we're enabling retailers to drive revenue growth while empowering their pricing teams to focus on strategic decisions rather than routine operations. These innovations help retailers enhance operational efficiency and build customer loyalty through optimal prices that shoppers trust, creating value for both businesses and consumers.”Competera's Store-Level Optimization transforms how retailers manage pricing across their store network. The solution enables retailers to tailor prices based on individual store needs and store clusters while testing different combinations across product categories and attributes-all managed through a centralized platform. Unlike legacy systems limited to three pricing factors, Competera's contextual machine learning model processes 20 core factors-and up to 180 additional variables-to deliver recommendations that account for hyper-local conditions including customer behavior, advertising campaigns, and regional nuances. Intuitive visualization tools enable retailers to monitor and manage thousands of optimization groups through treemap and table displays, organized by store, category, or product attributes.In a pilot project with a major supermarket chain, Store-Level Optimization drove a 7% increase in profits and 1.25% growth in product sales, despite challenging market conditions. This demonstrates the transformative potential of Competera's AI-driven solutions in tackling real-world retail pricing challenges.Building on these capabilities, Competera's AI Pricing Assistant combines the analytical expertise of a seasoned pricing professional with the precision and speed of artificial intelligence to provide advice for optimizing and fine-tuning pricing strategies. Powered by agentic AI, the assistant generates more than insights; it proactively provides actionable recommendations for existing scenarios, enabling pricing teams to make data-driven adjustments with confidence in real-time. For example, the assistant might identify underperforming products, recommend moving them to a new pricing campaign, or flag opportunities to optimize campaign performance before market shifts impact results.Unlike static models, the AI Pricing Assistant dynamically adapts to evolving market conditions, providing real-time, scenario-based recommendations that align with both short-term and long-term goals. This empowers retailers to address challenges such as aligning pricing strategies with business goals, quickly identifying outlier products, and understanding the overall business impact of pricing decisions. Advanced visualization tools offer a clear, actionable view of performance across categories and regions, enabling faster, more strategic decision-making while reducing routine workloads.Both features will be available to Competera platform users at no additional cost through 2025. The AI Pricing Assistant will initially launch as a beta program, allowing clients to shape its development while gaining early access to its advanced capabilities. Retailers interested in these innovations can contact Competera to sign up for the beta program or request a personalized demo.Learn more about Store-Level Optimization and AI Pricing Assistant.###AboutCompetera empowers retailers with customer-centric, AI-driven pricing solutions that set and maintain optimal prices with speed, precision, and simplicity. Our pricing platform, powered by Contextual AI, delivers real-time pricing optimization across all products, markets, and sales channels. The platform harnesses next-generation deep learning technology to continuously calculate billions of price combinations, considering 20+ pricing variables-from real-time competitive data to hyper-local product behavior. By combining intelligence and automation, we help our customers maximize bottom-line metrics, reduce repricing times, and strengthen customer loyalty.Learn more at and follow them on LinkedIn .

