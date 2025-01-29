Weshipcars Moves Headquarters To 964 Enfield Dr., Northbrook, IL 60062 As Part Of Their Company Rebranding Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WeShipCars , an emerging key player in the car industry, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to 964 Enfield Dr., Northbrook, IL 60062. This move marks a key milestone in the company's rebranding journey, reinforcing its dedication to providing seamless and customer-focused vehicle shipping solutions.



“Moving our headquarters to 964 Enfield Dr., Northbrook, IL 60062, is a key next step that reflects our commitment to transparency, compliance, and future business development,” said Dilyan Ivanov, President of USTrans (US Trans Shipping LLC) and co-founder of WeShipCars.“This move marks a fresh start, allowing us to build on a solid foundation from the very beginning as we continue to enhance our services and strengthen our position in the auto transport industry.”



A New Location, the Same Commitment to Excellence

The move to Northbrook is part of WeShipCars' ongoing effort to strengthen its brand identity and improve customer service. By establishing a new headquarters, the company aims to solidify its position as a leading auto transport provider, ensuring its services continue to exceed industry standards.



As the successor to USTrans (US Trans Shipping LLC), WeShipCars has built a reputation for providing reliable, customer-centric vehicle transport solutions. With a team of seasoned industry professionals and a commitment to transparency, the company has set itself apart as a trusted partner for individuals, businesses, and auto dealerships nationwide.



Comprehensive Auto Transport Services

WeShipCars continues to offer a full range of auto transport solutions designed to cater to various customer needs, including:



Door-to-Door Auto Transport: A convenient service that picks up and delivers vehicles directly to customers' preferred locations.



Open Car Transport: The most economical and widely used method for standard vehicle shipping, ensuring secure and efficient transportation.



Enclosed Auto Transport: A specialized service for high-value, luxury, or classic vehicles that require additional protection.



Expedited Auto Transport: A priority service designed for customers with urgent shipping needs.



Tailored Auto Transport Solutions

WeShipCars also offers specialized services to accommodate unique transportation requirements:



Car Relocation Services: Ideal for individuals and families moving across the country, ensuring a seamless transition for their vehicles.



Snowbird Auto Transport: A seasonal service catering to customers who migrate between different residences throughout the year.



Military Car Shipping: A dedicated transport solution designed to accommodate military personnel's unique relocation schedules.



Classic Car Transport: Providing premium care and enclosed shipping options for classic and antique vehicle enthusiasts.



Customer-Centric Approach and Future Growth

WeShipCars remains committed to its core mission of making auto transport transparent, simple, secure and affordable for all customers. The relocation to Northbrook is a testament to the company's forward-thinking vision, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry while delivering an enhanced customer experience.



“At WeShipCars, we put our customers first, always,” Ivanov emphasized.“This move strengthens our ability to provide outstanding service, streamline logistics, and further develop our innovative approach to auto transport. We are excited for this next chapter and look forward to serving our customers from our new headquarters.”



WeShipCars invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to stay connected as the company continues to grow. For more information about the company's services or to receive a personalized auto transport quote, visit .



