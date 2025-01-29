DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT TO DEBUT AT SEA ABOARD MSC CRUISES' FLAGSHIP MSC WORLD AMERICA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MSC World America represents an evolution for the line's successful World Class and will usher in a new world of cruising with re-imagined venues and concepts tailored specifically to the U.S. market. The new flagship will also be the first to feature seven onboard districts designed to let guests of all ages choose their own vacation adventure and get the most out of their time on board.

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said, "Delivering a diverse entertainment lineup for every type of vacationer is central to creating an unforgettable cruise experience. MSC World America provides an incredible platform to push the boundaries of entertainment at sea, and we're introducing some exciting new concepts and productions.

Our headline entertainment experiences, 'Dirty Dancing in Concert' in the World Theatre and Queen Symphonic in the Panorama Lounge, will be unlike anything previously seen on our ships, resonating with both American and international audiences. These are just the beginning of our extensive entertainment options, which include an adults-only Comedy Club, authentic Dueling Pianos, and interactive family game shows. The onboard entertainment truly must be seen to be believed."

Each of MSC World America's 7-night Caribbean cruises will feature multiple chances to enjoy "Dirty Dancing in Concert," including a matinee on sea days. During the 90-minute live-to-film concert, a talented live band and spectacular singers belt out classic songs in-sync with the movie, with dazzling dancers amping up the atmosphere. The event will culminate in a finale where guests will dance in the aisles and sing along in a Dirty Dancing-themed after party that continues the celebration well into the night.

In addition to "Dirty Dancing in Concert," guests on MSC World America will enjoy an impressive array of captivating international entertainment for all ages and tastes with new performances that will provide live concert experiences, magic shows and enchanting modern circus-style shows. There will also be immersive activities at Luna Park from e-gaming and dance classes to family gameshows and themed experiences.

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS



World Theatre – Four new awe-inspiring entertainment experiences, produced in collaboration with industry-leading creators and producers, will take the stage at the 1,150-seat World Theatre:



NEW " Dirty Dancing in Concert" – A live-to-film concert experience of the classic Lionsgate film that has marked a generation, brought to life with singers, dancers and musicians.



NEW Odyssey – A captivating acrobatic spectacle set against the dreamlike backdrop of an ethereal journey influenced by Homer's Odyssey. This production is being produced by Anystage Creative, a company known for its big stage spectaculars.



NEW Momentous – One of the largest illusion shows ever produced at sea features a renowned resident guest artist who will captivate and amaze audiences with impressive moments of magic. This experience is created in collaboration with Twins FX, known for their stunning special effects in the musical "Back to the Future." Their work spans various Disney productions and notable films and TV series, including "Doctor Who," "Mission: Impossible," and "The Mummy."

NEW Hall of Fame – Experience the ultimate live concert featuring pop legends' iconic music and unforgettable moments. This event is produced by ONLYCHILD, a multidisciplinary creative studio renowned for its work and collaborations in music, fashion, live theatre, and film. ONLYCHILD's impressive credits include A-list musicians like Kylie Minogue, as well as partnerships with major brands such as MTV, Netflix, Vogue, and Missoni.

Panorama Lounge – The Panorama Lounge at the back of the ship features two incredible live theatrical music concerts that can be enjoyed on various nights of the week, along with wellness programming during the day. MSC Cruises has collaborated with multi award-winning production company TBI Media, which specializes in creating and producing content for leading artists, broadcasters and major brands, from the Disney Theatrical Group to TikTok, and major large-scale live events for BBC television and radio.



NEW Queen Symphonic – This exclusive version of the international hit concert "Queen Rock Symphonic" showcases a spectacular blend of Queen's greatest hits on. Performed by a live rock band alongside talented singers, dancers, and awe-inspiring acrobatics, this dynamic event features a stunning 36-piece orchestra on screen-specifically recorded for this production-providing the perfect backdrop for the show.

NEW Cinesonic – A breathtaking concert of iconic movie songs and cinematic scores, brought to life by state-of-the-art motion graphics and exhilarating performances from the cast of superb singers, dancers and acrobats. With exciting new musical arrangements crafted exclusively for MSC Cruises, this concert celebrates the very best of movie magic. Street Theatre – Throughout the sailing, guests will enjoy a variety of surprise and delight pop-up moments from world-class performers throughout the ship.

IMMERSIVE ACTIVITIES AT LUNA PARK

Luna Park will be the ultimate entertainment hub on MSC World America, serving as a go-to venue for dynamic and progressive events throughout the cruise with activities from around the clock. Daytime activities include dance classes, enrichment talks, movies, e-gaming and virtual reality experiences. Nighttime activities include family and kids' parties, family gameshows and late-night themed experiences for adults including a Miami Nights party and Après, a Euro Alpine party.

NEW EXCITING NEW EXPERIENCES AT THE SHIP'S NEWEST VENUE – THE LOFT

A new venue catering to the North American market, The Loft will provide a space for adults to come together and enjoy evening entertainment that goes late into the night with dueling pianos, comedy shows, karaoke and a late-night DJ.

