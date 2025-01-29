W.A.S.P. Announce More Dates On The 2025 Album ONE Alive World Tour In Europe And UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

7-savage-cd-boxset.jpeg" width="300" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

W.A.S.P. Will Perform their Entire Debut Album from Start to Finish

- KNACHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Album ONE Alive !” marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P. 's first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe. In addition, W.A.S.P. will be appearing at a number of European festivals, performing their greatest hits."2025 W.A.S.P. will bring the much anticipated "Album One Alive" Tour to Europe and the U.K. This is the tour that showcases the album that started the long, long, undying bond between the Band and all the fans in all the countries where our international success first began 40 years ago. This tour showcases for the first time, that landmark First Album, Played in its Entirety, From Top to Bottom, most likely never to be repeated ever again. So be there and see these Winged Assassins, and witness this once in a lifetime event." - Blackie LawlessBraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider and The Metal Voice all picked the Album ONE Alive tour as one of the best tours in 2024. W.A.S.P. are bringing the Album ONE Alive tour to South America, Europe and the UK in 2025. Dates and tickets are available at WASPnation/tourTICKETS: General on-sale: Friday, Jan. 31st at 10am local time at WASPnation.Reviews for the 2024 Album ONE Alive Tour have been nothing but amazing:The audience was so loud that I could hear all the lyrics to those two songs from the stage but also from the crowd who was yelling / singing the lyrics behind me. It felt like a surreal experience. - Sleaze RoxxThe crowd went absolutely crazy, jumping and shouting the words to each song. - The Concerts ChroniclesAs expected the sold-out show was a trip back down metal memory lane. - Texas Rock ReportThere's no denying that Lawless and company completely dominated that stage. - Rewindit MagazineIt has been said that heavy Metal is dead, all I can tell you is to get your tickets and see for yourself. It is very much alive and well and this show will have you 'On your Knees' begging to go back to those 'School Daze'! - Metal Shock FinlandCatching W.A.S.P. on this ONE Alive tour is highly recommended! - Metal Express RadioIf one has the chance to catch this tour - go. This is an absolute spectacle from start to finish that is not to be missed. - Death Moth PressThe audience was left breathless, having been swept up in the sheer visceral power of their performance. - Sonic PerspectivesThe tour is worth the trip. - Metal UniverseBlackie Lawless is still kicking ass, delivering a performance that fans will not forget. - Metal TalkWhat a show... it did not disappoint! - WRIFThe bottom line is this: if you have the chance to see WASP, go. - The Rock PitDon't miss your chance to witness rock history! - KNACFormed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed“classic” album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says,“It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time.” This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets at select shows that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased atW.A.S.P. Bonus Tracks and B-sides is set for release on February 13th on digital services. The 7 Savage boxset and is available now atHeadline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn9/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *9/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *9/28 London, ENGLAND - Hammersmith *10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House*Support Act - Armored SaintFestival Shows Performing Greatest Hits06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM

Michael Brandvold

Michael Brandvold Marketing

+1 415-200-8483

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.