Announcing Sol Rei Wine, A Boutique Women-Owned Wine Brand, Wins Double Gold And Gold Medal Honors At The 2025 San Francisco Wine Competition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At one of the most respected wine competitions in North America, the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, Rei Wine received top honors with Double and medals for Sol Rei Syrah and Sol Rei Private Reserve Red Blend respectively. Winning these coveted awards affirms Sol Rei Wine's commitment to quality with artisan, clean winemaking practices that deliver exceptional taste while reducing common wine irritants, including sulfites and histamines. Additionally, all wines undergo third-party lab testing to ensure that they are free of trace pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition," said Katherine Kitzmiller, founder of Sol Rei Wine. "It reflects our unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and innovation. These awards validate our vision of creating wines that people will truly enjoy while also supporting our own values of mindful living and environmental stewardship."

Sol Rei Wine invites wine enthusiasts to celebrate this achievement by experiencing these award-winning wines for themselves. Wine can be purchased directly at solreiwine , with nationwide complementary shipping available to all legally allowable states.

About Sol Rei Wine

Originally, Sol Rei Wine started as the founder's retirement project with the intention to buy a small vineyard and make a little wine for friends and family. The project quickly grew to a whole new level when the founder developed a personal health issue related to a sensitivity to sulfites and histamines. Discovering the lack of artisan wines with low sulfites and low histamines available to consumers, Sol Rei Wine set out on a mission to create wines of exceptional flavor that had minimal irritants such as sulfites, histamines, along with being lab tested for purity. After successfully producing the wines, Sol Rei Wine set up national distribution of their artisan wines through their online sales channel ( ) and sales partners.

Sol Rei Wine is committed to raising the bar for purity with award-winning artisan wines containing reduced levels of sulfites, histamines, and lab tested to be free of trace pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Located in the beautiful foothills of Northern California wine country, Sol Rei Wine melds tradition with innovation, showcasing wine grapes sourced from premium local sustainable and organic vineyards while employing old-world natural winemaking techniques and using advanced testing and analysis for verifying quality and purity.

