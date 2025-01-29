Realtyads' AI Reimagining Commercial Leasing: 6 Ways AI Drives Better Results For CRE Advertising

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealtyAds is revolutionizing commercial (CRE) advertising with AI-native solutions offering smarter, faster, and more cost-effective results. RealtyAds delivers superior outcomes at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional campaign management by automating and optimizing key aspects of paid advertising. Below are six key benefits RealtyAds clients are experiencing :

RealtyAds' AI continually refines audience targeting by analyzing crucial factors such as competition, funding activity, and co-working spaces. This level of precision ensures advertising efforts reach high-value prospects -something that traditional campaign managers cannot replicate manually.Campaign managers often require manual adjustments, which can be less precise and take more time away from the strategy running. RealtyAds' AI allocates budgets in real-time, adjusting dynamically to align with deal stages and prospect priorities.RealtyAds' AI includes advanced reputation management and strict adherence to compliance standards like SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA. This guarantees brand safety at the highest level, far exceeding the protections offered by traditional campaign managers.With automated content adjustments, real-time reporting, and easy access to prospect contact information, RealtyAds simplifies campaign management. The platform also auto-generates case studies, offering clear attribution in real time-a capability that manual campaign management lacks.Clients using RealtyAds' AI save over $2,000 per month compared to traditional methods, all while benefiting from improved audience targeting, engagement, and return on investment. Traditional campaign managers lack AI optimization, making it challenging to replicate results with the same budget.RealtyAds integrates effortlessly with CRM systems, enabling sophisticated targeting based on key data points like funding and co-working spaces . Features typically requiring significant manual effort are 100% automated within the platform's AI.

"We developed RealtyAds to address the inefficiencies inherent in traditional commercial leasing advertising," said Trevor Marticke, Founder & President, "By automating key aspects of paid advertising through AI, we're empowering leasing to achieve superior outcomes in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional campaign management."

Founded in 2019, RealtyAds is a global leader in AI-native digital advertising for commercial real estate. Serving over 115 markets, RealtyAds is devoted to reimagining leasing through AI-native solutions that improve broker reach, tenant reach, and consistency of reach. For more information, visit or follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

