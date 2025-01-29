Hospital Construction In The US Industry Market Research Report 2024: Key Sensitivities And Success Factors With 5 Year Forecasts
Date
1/29/2025 11:01:43 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital construction in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The industry has encountered challenging conditions, with revenue falling at a CAGR of 1.2% to $28.5 billion over the past five years, despite a bump of 4.9% in 2023 alone. Hospitals have met a high degree of fiscal uncertainty via to the whittling down of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) from the prior administration, while a renewed focus on it by the Biden administration has already boosted the number of health-insured consumers, bolstering demand for hospital construction.
From legislative hurdles to the global pandemic outbreak causing construction stoppages amid a surge in demand for hospital capacity, the industry has endured significant volatility. This industry includes operators that engage in new work, additions and reconstruction projects for both private and public hospital construction projects. This industry excludes the construction of nonhospital medical buildings and special-care buildings.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012025004107003653ID1109144564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.