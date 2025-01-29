Hospital Construction In The US Industry Market Research Report 2024: Key Sensitivities And Success Factors With 5 Year Forecasts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The industry has encountered challenging conditions, with revenue falling at a CAGR of 1.2% to $28.5 billion over the past five years, despite a bump of 4.9% in 2023 alone. Hospitals have met a high degree of fiscal uncertainty via to the whittling down of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) from the prior administration, while a renewed focus on it by the Biden administration has already boosted the number of health-insured consumers, bolstering demand for hospital construction.

From legislative hurdles to the global pandemic outbreak causing construction stoppages amid a surge in demand for hospital capacity, the industry has endured significant volatility. This industry includes operators that engage in new work, additions and reconstruction projects for both private and public hospital construction projects. This industry excludes the construction of nonhospital medical buildings and special-care buildings.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900