Emilia Vaughn Unveils Playful New Music Video For Rock Music, Girl Secrets

"Rock Music, Girl Secrets" debuted strong with editorial support, landing on Apple Music's New In Alternative and Tidal's Chill Pop playlists.

- Emilia VaughnLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emilia Vaughn has released the vibrant and high-energy music video for her latest single, "Rock Music, Girl Secrets ," on her official Artist YouTube channel. The track, released on January 16, and music video, released on January 28, 2025, marks a bold step in Vaughn's musical evolution, exploring the world of alternative synth-pop with a sound that blends catchy melodies and experimental edges. Written by Vaughn and produced by Robbie Dean of OC Hit, "Rock Music, Girl Secrets" debuted strong, immediately impacting editorial playlists such as Apple Music's New In Alternative and landing a #7 debut on Tidal's Chill Pop playlist. In just two weeks, the track has received over 275+ playlist adds worldwide, catching the attention of editorial, indie playlist curators, and fans alike.'"'Rock Music, Girl Secrets' is all about letting go and embracing the joy of life, love, and music," says Emilia. "It's a celebration of the small moments that make life worth living. For me, it's a track that's full of energy and excitement-something more fun and playful than my earlier music." - Emilia VaughnThe song's lyrics balance personal reflections with a carefree spirit. Phrases like "hot pink feelings" and "I wanna make you proud" capture youthful joy while grounding the track in deeper emotional themes drawn from Emilia's relationship with her boyfriend and the emotional legacy of her late maternal grandmother, Baba. The song's title and chorus, inspired by a poem written by Baba, connect the past with the present, adding a layer of nostalgia to the track's celebratory mood.The music video for“Rock Music, Girl Secrets” complements the song's fun and vibrant energy. The video is a visual explosion of color, glitter, and carefree energy. It was self-directed by Vaughn and co-directed by Aidan Meixner and Gigi Watson. It was filmed in Boston, where Emilia attends Berklee College of Music, and was a video brought to life by Director of Photography and Editor Daniel "Pope" Maldonado. The video embraces themes of female friendship, freedom, and joy. Executive-produced by Dani N Thompson and DNT Entertainment, the video captures the upbeat, celebratory vibe of the track with a playful aesthetic mirroring the song's bold energy."I wanted the video to feel as fun and carefree as the song itself," Emilia explains. "We went all-in on color, light, and a sense of freedom and togetherness. It was important to me that the visuals matched the track's vibrant, joyful vibe.""Rock Music, Girl Secrets" represents an exciting new chapter in Emilia Vaughn's career. In this song, she steps away from her signature introspective, indie alternative singer-songwriter style and embraces the experimental, genre-blurring elements of alternative synth-pop. This track shows Emilia's creativity and willingness to take risks with her music in the new year."Rock Music, Girl Secrets" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is live on Emilia's official YouTube channel. The single was released under Emilia Vaughn Entertainment & Media Group LLC // DNT Entertainment and distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.For more information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact ...More About Emilia Vaughn:Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California, and currently attending Berklee College of Music in Boston. With the support of label partner DNT Entertainment, Emilia has released over a dozen original songs, including her debut five-song EP "eighteen." She has had multiple singles enter the All Access "What's in Store" retail play charts, most recently her single,“Skeleton,” in May of 2024, which was also nominated for a 2024 HIMA Award. Her music videos "Sunflower" and "French Film" premiered on MTV Spankin' New, AXS TV's Music High Five, Loop TV, Nick Music, and racked up over a dozen IMBD qualifying film festival awards nominations across the world in 2023-25. Her most popular single "Sunflower" was picked up by Top 40 radio, Sirius XM "Train Tracks," had a 15-week run on the Top 40 Mediabase Activator Charts, peaking at #40, and her summer single "Watch the Moon," peaked at #17 on the iTunes charts on release in July 2023. Emilia's 2025 releases will be distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Emilia Vaughn is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.Connect with Emilia Vaughn:Website:Instagram: @emiliavaughnTwitter:Facebook:TikTok: @emiliasmusicYouTube: @emiliavaughnTrack Details:Listen Now :Watch:Song Title: "Rock Music, Girl Secrets"Written by: Emilia VaughnProduced by: Robbie DeanAudio ISRC Code: QMFME2441133Audio UPC Code: 199066013472Music Video ISRC Code: QM4TW2516215Music Video UPC Code: 199066461389###

