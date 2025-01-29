Dubai Strengthens Its Position As A Global Leader In Smart Tourism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Population Growth, Emirates' Surge in Bookings, and Rising Visitor Figures Highlight Dubai's Unstoppable Momentum

- Artyom MeltonyanDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the city intensifies its efforts to become the world's foremost smart-tourism destination, recent data reveals that Dubai's hospitality sector is on an impressive growth trajectory-bolstered by a soaring population, record-breaking airline bookings, and cutting-edge technological initiatives.From 2020 to 2024, Dubai's population has risen from approximately 3.3 million to over 3.6 million residents, reflecting robust economic opportunities and heightened global appeal. This surge in permanent residents has further fueled demand for innovative travel and accommodation solutions, positioning Dubai as a prime hub for visitors seeking seamless, secure, and memorable stays.Record-Breaking Tourism and Airline BookingsRecent tourism statistics underscore this trend. According to the latest figures, Dubai welcomed 16.79 million overnight visitors from January to November 2024, marking a +9% increase compared to the same period in 2023 (15.37 million visitors). Contributing to this influx, Emirates Group has reported a record half-year performance, with bookings and revenues hitting historic highs, according to TTR Weekly. This surge in international arrivals is attributed to Dubai's diverse offerings-world-class infrastructure, year-round sunshine, and a strong emphasis on safety.Smart Tourism Initiatives: Keyless Entry SystemIn line with Dubai's ambition to remain at the forefront of global travel, local authorities are increasingly turning to tech-driven solutions. The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), in conjunction with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has introduced the Keyless Entry System for short-term rentals . This system provides guests with time-sensitive digital access codes delivered directly to their smartphones, eliminating the need for physical keys and thereby boosting both convenience and security.“Dubai's smart-tourism model is built on forward-thinking strategies that enhance visitor experiences while reinforcing safety standards,” explained a representative from SIRA.“The KEYLESS initiative is just one of many steps we are taking to elevate Dubai's standing as a global leader in innovation and hospitality.”Deluxe Holiday Homes : Leading the Digital ShiftSpearheading this transition in the short-term rental market is Deluxe Holiday Homes, which has adopted SIRA-approved smart locks across its rapidly expanding portfolio of properties. With real-time access tracking, guest-specific permissions, and comprehensive entry logs, homeowners benefit from enhanced security and peace of mind. Meanwhile, visitors are free to check in anytime without requiring in-person key exchanges-a significant advantage in a 24/7 global city like Dubai.Adopting next-gen tech puts Deluxe Holiday Homes at the cutting edge, aligning with Dubai's smart city vision and meeting evolving traveler needs, remarks the General Manager of Deluxe Holiday Homes - Artyom Meltonyan.Strengthening Dubai's Position in Global TravelAccording to WAM, the UAE's tourism sector experienced significant gains in 2024, largely due to proactive government policies, world-class attractions, and consumer confidence in the region's safety standards. Dubai's population growth has further accelerated demand for short-term rentals, with residents hosting visiting family and friends, as well as international tourists flocking to experience the city's iconic architecture, vibrant cultural scene, and renowned shopping festivals.Expanded Payment Options for Modern TravelersUnderscoring the city's tech-forward approach, Deluxe Holiday Homes offers guests multiple payment methods-from cash, bank transfers, and conventional card networks (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) to MIR Cards for Russian travelers, PayPal, and leading digital currencies (crypro-currencies) such as Bitcoin , USDT. This broad spectrum of payment solutions resonates with Dubai's international audience, reflecting a move toward greater financial inclusion and responsiveness to modern consumer trends.Looking AheadDubai's commitment to fostering a secure, convenient, and innovative hospitality environment has set new benchmarks for the global travel industry. The convergence of rapid population growth, record-breaking airline bookings, and landmark tourism numbers underscores the city's status as a world-class destination. With the adoption of the Keyless Entry System and the leadership of companies such as Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai stands poised to revolutionize the travel experience-merging cutting-edge technology, robust security, and personalized service for visitors from every corner of the globe.About Deluxe Holiday HomesDeluxe Holiday Homes is a premier Dubai-based vacation rental and property management company specializing in fully furnished, stylish short-term rentals for discerning travelers. The group's extensive expertise extends to cleaning, maintenance, pest control, real estate brokerage, interior design, and furniture trading, reflecting a holistic approach to property care and guest satisfaction. With core values rooted in professionalism, empathy, and innovation, Deluxe Holiday Homes continues to elevate Dubai's profile as a pioneering force in the global tourism landscape.

