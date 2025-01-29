EUCAST Global Revolutionary 5G Network In A Box At On Display At WEST 2025 Naval Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jaehyeong KimSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EUCAST Global Inc. , a leading provider of and 5G private cellular network solutions participation in the prestigious WEST 2025 Naval Conference is receiving positive and enthusiastic responses. At booth 4522, EUCAST is showcasing its revolutionary Network in a Box (NIB) technology, drawing significant interest and positive feedback from attendees.EUCAST's NIB technology highlights the company's innovation in delivering portable, secure, and fully customizable connectivity solutions tailored for mission-critical applications. From military operations to emergency response, NIB's ability to establish private cellular networks in any environment resonates strongly with the conference's focus on cutting-edge technology for defense and security.“WEST 2025 is an excellent platform to demonstrate how our NIB technology is transforming secure communications for military and emergency response teams,” said Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global.“The overwhelmingly positive reception to our technology underscores its potential to address the evolving connectivity challenges faced by modern defense forces.”Attendees are witnessing live demonstrations of EUCAST's portable, integrated NIB solution. Combining core network functionality, radio systems, and proprietary technology in a compact, ready-to-deploy unit, the NIB offers unmatched flexibility and performance. With its robust design and independence from external dependencies, the NIB has become a key enabler for secure, real-time communication in the field.Key features of the NIB include:.Portability: Compact and easy to deploy, including a backpack configuration for field operatives..Multiple Backhaul Connectivity Options: Satellite, Wi-Fi, MANET (mobile ad-hoc network), and fiber..Field-Ready Power: Rechargeable batteries to ensure operational readiness..Customizability: Proprietary control over hardware and software for tailored solutions.EUCAST's unwavering commitment to innovation and security is evident in its proprietary designs, which ensure independence from third-party technologies. With no reliance on Chinese components, the company delivers solutions aligned with national security priorities, a critical concern for defense and government agencies.“The warm reception at WEST 2025 is a testament to the game-changing capabilities of our NIB technology,” said Chris Medina, a member of the EUCAST Board of Directors.“Our integrated approach ensures reliable, secure networks on demand, a capability that is indispensable for mission-critical communications.”From real-time video and voice transmission to adaptable deployments across drones, vehicles, and marine vessels, EUCAST's NIB technology is designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. Military and first responders, in particular, have lauded the technology's ability to operate in extreme conditions, ranging from the rugged mountains of Colorado to the demanding environments of international military operations.“Our proprietary control over every component-from hardware to software-offers unparalleled security and flexibility,” added Gary Sumihiro, Executive Vice President of EUCAST.“We're thrilled to see such strong interest from attendees at WEST 2025, which reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted, innovative solutions to our customers.”The WEST 2025 Naval Conference, renowned as the largest West Coast Sea Service event, provides an ideal platform for EUCAST to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate its cutting-edge technology to a global audience. As EUCAST expands its footprint in North America, events like WEST 2025 play a pivotal role in driving awareness and adoption of its state-of-the-art solutions.###About EUCAST GlobalEUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit .For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

