Mgallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Begins 'Month Of Love' With A Transformative Rayya Talks Masterclass On Self-Love

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This February, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai begins its 'Month of Love' with a week dedicated to Self-Love. As part of this celebration, the hotel invites guests to participate in an exclusive Rayya Talks Masterclass, led by acclaimed Personal Identity Coach Carina Harvey, on Saturday 8th February 2025.The Masterclass, titled The Month of Self-Love: Discover Your True Worth Through Self-Discovery, offers an intimate and empowering journey into the connection between self-discovery and self-worth. Combining storytelling, practical tools and meaningful discussions, Carina will guide attendees to reconnect with their true selves and embrace their unique identities.“Self-love is the foundation for everything in life - when we truly understand who we are, we can move through the world with confidence and authenticity,” said Carina Harvey, Personal Identity Coach and host of the podcast All Things Identity.“This session is about creating a safe space for reflection, growth and the transformative power of self-worth.”The event will take place in the Club Lounge at MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, where participants can enjoy a peaceful morning of self-discovery, followed by the hotel's renowned Farmers Brunch and access to pool and beach facilities for the ultimate day of rejuvenation.Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, commented:“February is a time to celebrate all forms of love, and we are delighted to commence our 'Month long celebration of Love' with a focus on self-love. Carina's session aligns perfectly with the Retreat's commitment to wellness and personal transformation. We are proud to offer an environment that nurtures both body and mind.”Masterclass Details:Date: Saturday, 8th February 2025Timings:●Welcome Coffee: 10:30am - 11:00am●Session Begins with Carina Harvey: 11:00am - 12:30pm●Farmers Brunch: 12:30pm – 4:00pmLocation: Club Lounge, MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiPrice: 295 AED per person which includes:-Coffee Break on arrival-Farmers Brunch-Pool and beach accessMGallery the Retreat are also offering participants an opportunity to bring their families so they can enjoy the pool and beach on complimentary basis while the masterclass takes place and if their families would like to stay and the Farmers Brunch, this will be charged at AED 179 per adult, kids under 3 are complimentary and kids under 12 years get 50% off.Spaces are limited to ensure an intimate experience. Participants are encouraged to book their place early due to limited spaces - for reservations and more information, please visit or whatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail: ...Phone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai's first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT CARINA HARVEYCarina Harvey is a renowned Personal Identity Coach, speaker, and host of the popular podcast All Things Identity. Passionate about empowering individuals to embrace their true selves, Carina combines her expertise in personal development with her signature True Self© model to help people reconnect with their unique strengths and values. With a warm, relatable approach and years of experience guiding transformative journeys, Carina is celebrated for her ability to inspire clarity, confidence, and authentic self-worth.For more information visit or follow her on instagram @carinaharveyofficial.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.mgallery | all | accor

