Al Islami Foods Launches Premium Extra-Large Shrimps: Wild-Caught And Healthy With No Added Hormones And Antibiotics

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the wholesome food products sector and a global leader in halal poultry and meat products, is excited to announce the launch of its Extra-Large Shrimps range with three products. Sourced from pristine waters and meticulously prepared to ensure quality, this premium offering underscores Al Islami's commitment to delivering healthy, sustainable, and flavourful seafood options for discerning consumers.

The new Extra Large Shrimps bring together exceptional taste and impressive nutritional benefits, making them a standout choice for families and food enthusiasts alike as they are wild-caught, free from added hormones, free from antibiotics, keto-friendly, and a rich source of protein.

Aligned with Al Islami Foods' reputation for quality and trust, the Extra Large Shrimps cater to a variety of dietary preferences, including keto and high-protein diets. The natural flavour and texture make them ideal for diverse recipes, from grilled delicacies to hearty curries and fresh salads. The launch of Extra Large Shrimps reinforces its promise to bring premium, ethically sourced, and nutritious products to households across the region.





“Consumers today are increasingly looking for wholesome and sustainable meal options that are least processed, and our Extra Large Shrimps are a perfect fit. With no added hormones or antibiotics, these shrimps are as natural as the ocean and frozen to lock all nutrients, delivering a superior culinary experience for our customers.”

The Extra Large Shrimps will be available at leading retail stores across the UAE. Consumers can look forward to indulging in a seafood experience that combines unparalleled taste, sustainability, and health benefits.

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami Foods:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.