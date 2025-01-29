KFSHRC Signs Cooperation Agreement With The Royal Commission For Yanbu To Facilitate Access To Specialized Healthcare

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Sultan, Governor of the Madinah Region, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Madinah signed a cooperation agreement with the Royal Commission Services Program Yanbu, to facilitate access to specialized healthcare, enhance integration among healthcare providers, and improve the quality of healthcare services.







The agreement was signed at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu headquarters in Yanbu. Representing the Royal Commission was its CEO, Eng. Abdulhadi bin Abdulrahman Al-Juhani, while King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Madinah was represented by its Acting General Manager, Dr. Emad bin Mohammed Khadawardi. The signing took place in the presence of leaders from both parties.

The agreement includes provisions for referring medical cases requiring specialized healthcare, integrating medical support services between the two entities, and exchanging expertise and resources to achieve the highest levels of excellence and quality. It also encompasses collaboration in education and training for the workforce of both organizations.





KFSHRC Madinah has a capacity of 400 beds and serves the region and surrounding areas, specializing in paediatric and adult oncology, ophthalmology, and obstetrics and gynaecology. The hospital has also achieved 14 accreditations for training across various medical and nursing specialties

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.