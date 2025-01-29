Alef Group Achieves Record Success At ACRES 2025

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) 1,006 Transactions Valued at AED 1.37 Billion Reflect High Demand for Alef Group's Projects

Sharjah, UAE, 29th January 2025, Alef Group, the leading developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, achieved a significant milestone during the ACRES 2025 Sharjah Real Estate by signing 1,006 sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with a total value of AED 1,371,547,922. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the strong demand for Alef Group's innovative, community-driven developments.







During the four-day event at the Sharjah Expo Centre, Alef Group unveiled its newest project, Al Mamsha Hamsa, which attracted significant interest and positive feedback from investors and visitors alike. The company also showcased its recently launched Olfah project and the Hayyan villa community, both of which continued to draw attention for their unique designs, modern amenities, and focus on creating high-quality, vibrant living environments.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented:“This achievement at ACRES 2025 reflects the confidence that investors and residents place in Alef Group's vision of redefining modern living. The launch of Al Mamsha Hamsa, alongside the sustained interest in Olfah and Hayyan, underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative developments that align with the aspirations of Sharjah's residents and elevate the emirate's real estate landscape.”

Al Mamsha Hamsa, the latest addition to Alef Group's portfolio, combines contemporary living with pedestrian-friendly spaces and family-oriented amenities, setting a new standard for lifestyle communities. Olfah offers a tranquil retreat with a seamless blend of nature and modern design, while Hayyan remains a premier villa community in Sharjah, renowned for its expansive green spaces, privacy, and high-end amenities.

The impressive results at ACRES 2025 reaffirm Alef Group's pivotal role in shaping Sharjah's real estate sector and its unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents through exceptional, world-class developments.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group's strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group's premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group's dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

