Ukraine's Culture Minister, UNESCO Chief Talk Cultural Heritage Restoration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi of Ukraine and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay discussed the issue of restoring cultural infrastructure in Ukraine with the participation of international partners.

This was reported by the Ministry's press service , Ukrinform saw.

Tochytskyi emphasized the scale of damage that the Russian was inflicted r to cultural institutions and cultural infrastructure throughout Ukraine. The destruction is the result of Russia's targeted attacks, including on sites under UNESCO protection.

At the meeting, the parties discussed ways to overcome personnel shortage in a number of jobs. First of all, Ukraine needs to expand educational opportunities for training restorers and specialists responsible for the evacuation of cultural values.

Tochytskyi expressed gratitude for UNESCO's support in creating a Cultural Hub in Lviv.

As Ukrinform reported, the UNESCO Cultural Hub opened its doors to visitors in Lviv on January 28.