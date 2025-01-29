Ukraine's Culture Minister, UNESCO Chief Talk Cultural Heritage Restoration
Date
1/29/2025 10:12:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi of Ukraine and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay discussed the issue of restoring cultural infrastructure in Ukraine with the participation of international partners.
This was reported by the Ministry's press service , Ukrinform saw.
Tochytskyi emphasized the scale of damage that the Russian was inflicted r to cultural institutions and cultural infrastructure throughout Ukraine. The destruction is the result of Russia's targeted attacks, including on sites under UNESCO protection.
Read also:
Ukraine has common values with Europe, but we need to develop style, form of communication - MoC
At the meeting, the parties discussed ways to overcome personnel shortage in a number of jobs. First of all, Ukraine needs to expand educational opportunities for training restorers and specialists responsible for the evacuation of cultural values.
Tochytskyi expressed gratitude for UNESCO's support in creating a Cultural Hub in Lviv.
As Ukrinform reported, the UNESCO Cultural Hub opened its doors to visitors in Lviv on January 28.
MENAFN29012025000193011044ID1109144301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.